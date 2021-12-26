Health
State warns record COVID-19 cases reported are underestimated-nationwide
Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia set record highs COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The incident counts on Christmas Eve as the Nunavut Territory ordered a complete blockade to prevent further spread of the virus.
Health officials across the country warned that the latest figures were underestimated and a sign of the future, and reminded people to reconsider large gatherings during the holidays.
Quebec reported more than 10,000 new daily infections on Friday. This is more than 9,397 records reported a day ago.
There were 9,571 new cases in Ontario, up from 5,790 on Thursday.
“This is the season of hope”: Trudeau makes optimistic notes with his annual Christmas message
Cases of COVID-19 are expected to continue to increase in Ontario after a record surge: Ministry of Health
“Omicron variants are more contagious than those seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Quebec Prime Minister François Lego wrote in a Christmas message posted on Facebook.
He warned that a tougher week would come.
Alexandra Hilken, spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott, said:
“In other jurisdictions, the per capita case rate is increasing as well, so we expect it to continue to increase over the next few days and weeks.”
Manitoba publishes 742 cases daily, which is the best pandemic ever.
Dr. Brent Lusan, Chief Public Health Director, said the state’s testing system has reached capacity and has a backlog of 10,000 tests, so this number is likely to be underestimated.
Trend story
“We have set daily records, so the Manitoba need to be prepared,” Russan said at a press conference.
“You need to change your holiday plan. If you’re planning on going out, you need to rethink it … If you’re going to three or four meetings this weekend, you need to reduce it to one. “
COVID-19: United, Delta Air Lines cancels US flight with Omicron spread
In the Nunavut Territory, there are eight active cases in different communities, ending all indoor rallies by ordering the blockade of the “Circuit Breaker”.
All non-essential businesses had to be closed in the area, and access to specific communities was restricted to mandatory purposes only.
The order was issued the day after the stricter restrictions were announced in Iqaluit, when the case of a person who had not left the city for more than a month was confirmed.
“With the introduction of COVID-19 in multiple communities over the past week, we need to move to the strictest public health restrictions across the region,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, director of public health, in a news release on Friday.
“We understand that this makes the holiday season difficult for many, but it is necessary for the health and safety of our community and loved ones.”
Also on Friday, Nunavut Parliamentarian Lori Idraut said he had a positive COVID-19 test the day before and was quarantined at his home in Iqaluit.
“I have been double vaccinated and have helped keep my symptoms mild,” she said in a statement.
“I’m sharing my diagnosis to remind me that the pandemic is still going on. We’re all tired of the pandemic, but we’re vaccinated and get booster shots if possible. It is very important to do. “
“It’s a terrifying time now”: Several COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in Toronto shelters
BC reported 2,441 cases daily, for a total of 10,145 cases of activity. The new case obscured the previous record of 2,046 infections on Thursday.
Health doctor Dr. Bonnie Henry said BC has also reached COVID-19 testing capability.
She asked residents not to be tested unless they had symptoms and advised those who felt infected with COVID-19 to self-quarantine.
“Omicron is different,” she said. “In a sense, we are now in another game, another pandemic.”
In an annual Christmas message posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to “continue to show up with each other” by following public health measures and encouraging friends and family to vaccinate.
