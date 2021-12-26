9,856 new COVID cases were reported and 73.8% of the population was vaccinated on 25 December





Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (tail) — Pennsylvania Health Department Pennsylvania is reported to have received 16.7 million vaccinations. 73.8% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. According to the COVID Alert PA app, 9,856 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, and 1,924,507 known cases have been reported across the state since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths have been identified on the Pennsylvania Death Certificate, with a total of 36,050 deaths due to COVID-19. No new deaths were identified in our central region. US sets short COVID-19 quarantine rules for healthcare professionals

There are 4,359 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19. Of that number, 902 patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.More data available here.. In our central region, 467 new cases have been seen since Friday, for a total of 130,398 known COVID-19 cases. In school-aged children (ages 5-18), a total of 345 COVID-19 cases were reported in the central region during the week of December 15-21. Vaccine highlights Federal data representing all 67 counties: As of Thursday, December 2, Pennsylvania is fifth, according to the CDC.th Within all 50 states of the total dose administered. State-wide data representing 66 counties within the Ministry of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: The Pennsylvania Vaccine Dashboard has been updated to more accurately reflect the number of partially and fully vaccinated people and to describe additional doses given to residents of counties other than Philadelphia. I did. Demographic data related to vaccination has also been updated. Updates are part of the Ministry of Health’s ongoing work to improve the quality of data and statistical reports to ensure that the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. See below for a comparison between states. CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers received 16,821,877 additional vaccines, including 2,277,190 additional doses, including additional injections and boosts for immunocompromised individuals.

6,881,166 people have been fully vaccinated. The Ministry of Health continues to encourage Pennsylvania citizens to follow the CDC guidance To wear a mask when required by law, rules, regulations, such as medical, community business, workplace guidance, etc. To protect yourself and others, it is recommended that individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or who are partially vaccinated wear masks in public. The CDC also recommends that all individuals wear masks indoors in public if you are in the following areas: Substantial or high infection.. To date, there are 6,055,428 individuals tested negative. sign up For the latest local news, weather, and WTAJ newsletters for community events that are important to you..

