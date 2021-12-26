Health
Britain sets a new record for Covid cases as Omicron dominates London
Christmas shoppers in London on December 23, 2021.
Hasan Esen | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
The UK reported another day of record Covid-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing that the London population band carries the virus, highlighting the constant progress of the Omicron variant. increase.
The rapid spread of Omicron has caused a surge in incidents over the past seven days, especially in the capital.
About 1 in 20 Londoners may have been infected with Covid-19 on 16 December, and an initial estimate (which may not have been corrected yet) is 1 in 10 on Sunday. It suggests that the person may have risen.
Many industries and transportation networks suffer from staff shortages due to self-isolation of sick workers, but UK hospitals warn of risks affecting patient safety.
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who bet a considerable amount of political capital on Christmas 2021, said on Tuesday that he was hospitalized with Omicron.
According to government data, 122,186 new cases increased from 119,789 on Thursday, with more than 100,000 cases recorded on the third day.
Recent studies on Omicron suggest that hospitalization rates are lower than previous variants of Covid-19, but health officials maintain a cautious note on the outlook.
“We have a glimpse of Christmas hope, but we haven’t yet reached the point where we can downgrade the serious threat,” Jenny Harries, Secretary of Health and Safety, told the BBC.
“We now know that we are getting as highly contagious mutants as those that appear to be at low risk of hospitalization (which is great news) and avoid some of the immune defenses. It’s a really great balance between what you’re doing. “
On Friday, the government reported 137 new deaths within 28 days of the positive Covid-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday to a total of 147,857 during the pandemic. This is the highest number in Europe.
According to ONS, prevalence is increasing in all parts of the UK, with Scotland showing the lowest prevalence of 1 in 65 on December 19.
ONS estimates that 1 in 35 people (equivalent to 1.54 million people) were infected with Covid-19 in the UK during the 6 days until December 19.
Early modeling of the following days suggested that on Sunday it could increase to more than 2 million, or 1 in 25.
..
