LA County expands COVID testing amid an explosive surge in incidents

Los Angeles County is free of charge amid an explosive surge in new cases, including nearly 10,000 on Friday, as the director of public health in Los Angeles County warns of a record number of possible daily infections by the end of the year. Expanding access to COVID inspection.

Supported by a highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the new infection of 9,988 on Friday recorded an increase of 15.7% from 8,633 on Thursday. The county also reported a cumulative total of 27,533 deaths and 1,595,239 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and an additional 21 COVID-related deaths.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the average daily percentage of people who tested positive for the virus rose to 15% as of Friday, more than triple that of a week ago.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that this dramatic increase in infectious diseases could reach the highest level of pandemic with more than 20,000 cases per day by the end of the year. I warned that there was.

According to the latest state statistics, the number of residents in the county hospitalized for the virus decreased by one on Saturday to 849, with 187 in the intensive care unit, up from 181 on Friday. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased in recent years after dropping to 551 in November.

Feller has prevented infected people from becoming seriously ill and has put a strain on health care workers, similar to the surge last winter when thousands of COVID patients were seen in county hospitals. I acknowledged the achievement. However, death and hospitalization are considered leading indicators, so these numbers could increase significantly in the coming weeks.

Feller said the majority of people hospitalized for the virus have not been vaccinated, and the number of hospitalizations for vaccinated residents has remained low since shots became available. Insisted. As of Wednesday, unvaccinated people had a hospitalization rate of 25 in 100,000, compared to 1 in 100,000 vaccinated, according to county statistics.

According to Feller, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with COVID, 21 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 18 times more likely to die.

According to Feller, the county is not immediately considering returning to the blockade or strict restrictions on other public activities, but will depend on the actions taken by the population to slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m always transparent and honest, and for variants like Omicron and other variants that may occur in the future, I have to put all the options on the table,” she said. “All the tools we have must be available to protect people’s lives and livelihoods and … to avoid overwhelming the hospital system.

“… If we can all do this, we all promise to celebrate as safely as possible, which means we may change some of our plans. No, OK, “she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said Friday that it is expanding access to free COVID tests amid rising demand during the holidays.

“The demand for COVID-19 testing is steadily increasing, and county residents are rushing to be tested before they meet with their loved ones, as a direct result of the surge in new cases in LA County,” officials said. Said.

Changes that take effect on Friday include:

Extension of business hours on the site throughout Los Angeles County.

Additional week and weekend dates.

An additional mobile test unit in the hit area.

Resume the Holiday Home Test Collection program with new guidelines to reach more people and make them easier to take tests. The link can be found at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/hometest.

County residents who are symptomatic or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 can order a home test kit. With this kit, a swab collection must be mailed to obtain PCR test results.

