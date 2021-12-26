COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are over 900

Number of people hospitalized in coronavirus of Los Angeles County Over 900 cases were reported on Sunday, amid a surge in reported cases warned by the county’s highest health authorities that infectious diseases could reach record levels by the end of the year.

According to the latest state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased to 904 on Sunday, up from 849 the day before. Of those patients, 188 were in the intensive care unit. One more person from Saturday. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased in recent years after dropping to 551 in November.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Public Health Service reported 9,988 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-related deaths, for a cumulative total of 27,533 deaths and 1,595,239 cases since the pandemic began. Increased. Due to Christmas holidays, the department did not provide updates on Saturday.

Supported by a highly contagious variant of Omicron, the average daily incidence of virus-positive individuals rose to 15% as of Friday, more than three times the incidence of counties a week ago. I did.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that this dramatic increase in infectious diseases could reach the highest level of pandemic with more than 20,000 cases per day by the end of the year. I warned that there was.

According to Feller, the county is not immediately considering returning to the blockade or strict restrictions on other public activities, but will depend on the actions taken by the population to slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m always transparent and honest, and for variants like Omicron and other variants that may occur in the future, I have to put all the options on the table,” she said. “All the tools we have must be available to protect people’s lives and livelihoods and … to avoid overwhelming the hospital system.

“… If we can all do this, we all promise to celebrate as safely as possible, which means we may change some of our plans. No, OK, “she said.

Feller has prevented infected people from becoming seriously ill and has put a strain on health care workers, similar to the surge last winter when thousands of COVID patients were seen in county hospitals. I acknowledged the achievement. However, death and hospitalization are considered leading indicators, so these numbers could increase significantly in the coming weeks.

Feller said the majority of people hospitalized for the virus have not been vaccinated, and the number of hospitalizations for vaccinated residents has remained low since shots became available. Insisted. As of Wednesday, unvaccinated people had a hospitalization rate of 25 in 100,000, compared to 1 in 100,000 vaccinated, according to county statistics.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said Friday that it is expanding access to free COVID tests amid rising demand during the holidays.

“The demand for COVID-19 testing is steadily increasing, and county residents are rushing to be tested before they meet with their loved ones, as a direct result of the surge in new cases in LA County,” officials said. Said.

Changes that take effect on Friday include:

Extension of business hours on the site throughout Los Angeles County.

Additional week and weekend dates.

An additional mobile test unit in the hit area.

Resume the Holiday Home Test Collection program with new guidelines to reach more people and make them easier to take tests.The link is at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/hometest ..

County residents who are symptomatic or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 can order a home test kit. With this kit, a swab collection must be mailed to obtain PCR test results.

