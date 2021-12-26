The new easy-to-use Covid-19 pill comes with a catch-news





The challenge is to be tested, get a prescription and start the pill in a short window By AP Release: Sunday, December 26, 2021 9:25 pm Last updated: Sunday, December 26, 2021 22:01 Newly infected Covid-19 patients have two new treatment options available at home. However, its convenience has its drawbacks. You should take the pill as soon as you experience symptoms. The challenge is to take a test, get a prescription, and start the pill in a short window. US regulators last week approved Pfizer tablets, Paxrovid, and Merck’s Molnupiravir. In high-risk patients, Pfizer was much more effective, but both have been shown to reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death from Covid-19. Who should take the medicine? Antiviral drugs are not suitable for everyone who has a positive test. The pill is intended for people with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to have a serious illness. This includes the elderly and people in other health conditions that make them more vulnerable, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Paxlovid is approved for children over 12 years of age, while both pills are approved for adults. Who should not take the medicine? Molnupiravir in Merck is not allowed for children as it can interfere with bone growth. It is also not recommended for pregnant women due to the possibility of birth defects. Pfizer tablets are not recommended for patients with serious kidney or liver problems. It may also not be the best option for some, as it may interact with other prescriptions the patient is taking. Antivirals are not allowed for people hospitalized with Covid-19. What is the treatment period? The pill should be started as soon as possible within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Coughing, headaches, fever, loss of taste and smell, and muscle and body aches are more common signs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a website to check your symptoms. Dr. Cameron Wolf, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University Hospital, advises you to be tested as soon as you have symptoms of Covid-19. “If you wait until you start to run out of breath, you’ve already missed to a large extent the windows where these drugs are useful,” Wolff said. Do pills work with Omicron variants? Tablets are expected to be effective against Omicron because they do not target peplomer, where most of the nasty mutations in the variant are present. The two pills work in different ways to prevent the propagation of the virus. Are there options for new Covid patients? Yes. However, it is not as easy to use as tablets. It is usually given by infusion or injection in a hospital or clinic. Three drugs provide antibodies that fight the virus, but laboratory tests suggest that two are not effective against Omicron. The antibody drug from the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline appears to be working, and authorities say they are working to increase supply in the United States. Remdesivir, the only antiviral drug approved in the United States, is for people hospitalized with Covid-19.

