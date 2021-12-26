Health
Looking back: 2021 COVID-19
Baltimore — Maryland’s Department of Health looks back on how the state handled COVID last year as it continues its efforts to bring the system back online.
(Because of a cybersecurity incident at MDH, the visualization does not include data after December 4, 2021.)
We talked to two people at Johns Hopkins University about the data. He also talked about how the two-week lack of Maryland data could affect the pandemic’s view.
“We constantly track COVID data to understand the number of cases occurring, the severity in terms of hospitalization and death, and the degree of hospitalization capacity, and how much this pandemic currently affects our population. I really understand what it’s doing, “says Sean Truelab, a system scientist at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.
And as scientists and scholars understand more about pandemics, so do their recommendations to public health authorities.
“And it’s not just the evolution of the virus,” he told WMAR-2 News. “It is an evolution of our perception of the virus and our willingness to act.”
Beth Blauer, data reader at the Corronavirus Resource Center, says it’s not just about using data to understand work pandemics.
“Look at the data to determine if the kids are going on a date and if they can entertain the people at home,” she says.
The lack of data for more than two weeks in December had a major impact on both the individual decisions made and the response of public health authorities.
“It also casts doubt on this confidence in our government for our system to not only provide data, but also help us survive these very difficult times,” she adds. I did.
According to Truelove, it’s hard to understand what’s happening next, not just what’s happening now.
“It’s very difficult to understand what’s happening and predict what’s going to happen in the future.”
Between January 1, 2021 and December 4, 2021, 5,295 Marylanders died of COVID-19.
More than 350,000 Marylanders tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the year.
This year’s test positive rate was 8.77%, a low of 0.54% in late June and a record high when the data returned in late December. 12.15% was recorded on December 22, 2021.
Guidance and policies have changed throughout the year.
In June, Governor Larry Hogan announced the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, with many policies ending in July and some postponed until August.
This preceded the delta surge that struck at the end of summer.
The vaccine is now available to all adults and is open to children up to the age of five.
As of December 22, 2021, 69.9% of Maryland’s total population has been fully vaccinated and 34% of the population has been boosted.
Almost 81% of the adult population was fully vaccinated, and 91% of the adult population was at least initially vaccinated.
Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott Baltimore, and Mayor Johnny Olzewski Baltimore were one of Maryland’s celebrities who tested positive for the virus.
As Maryland headed for 2022, the State Department of Health restored much of the data and provided authorities with the information needed to understand the latest variant, Omicron.
Truelove “learned something like the nuances of each piece of data through a pandemic, and built a system. It’s designed to help you interpret and use that data. ”
Blauer adds that there is still concrete work needed to help improve the data itself.
“I think we need to remove all the barriers to the test and make it accessible to everyone who wants it,” she says.
