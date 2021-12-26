Health
Over 1500 COVID infections have been reported in Hawaii for 3 consecutive days
Honolulu (KHON2) — Christmas 2021 3 consecutive days of 4-digit COVID-19 infection in Hawaii, And the positive rate continues to increase on all islands.
Omicron variants are doing exactly what health authorities had predicted, doubling the infection rapidly.
upon On Tuesday, December 21, the state reported 707 COVID infections., And that number jumped to Thursday, December 23, 1,511..upon On Wednesday, December 22, the state reported 961 infections., And that number jumped to Friday, December 24, 1,828..
There was just 1,215 active COVID infections across the state on Saturday, December 4th, And a variant of Omicron has shown how quickly it can spread and infect. As of Saturday, December 25, there were 10,281 active COVID infections, an increase of 790% in 3 weeks.
Experts said the worst of this surge was ahead.up to date Hawaii Ministry of Health (DOH) Map Shows that almost every zip code on Oahu has more than 200 active COVID cases in the last 14 days.
According to DOH’s COVID map, Ewa Beach leads the state with 711 reported infections. Second place is 617 Waipahu. Zip code 96816, which extends from Kahala to Palolo, also reported 521 cases.
On Maui, Wailuku had 129 cases, followed by Kihei / Wailea / Makena with 113 cases and Lahaina with 112 cases.
On the Big Island, Hilo reported 149 cases. As of December 25, a single Kauai zip code has not reported more than 100 cases in the last 14 days.
“We are now part of a massive Omicron surge. The positive rate is 10% across the state,” explained Lieutenant Josh Green. “Many people have minimal symptoms and they are spreading Omicron, so they will spread during the holidays. Even if they are vaccinated, they are not well protected after 6 months. Therefore, booster immunization is required. “
As of December 24th (Friday), about 340,000 people received booster shots, Health officials are urging Kupuna and those at risk to get them as soon as possible..
“We’ll see if there’s a big surge in about 10 days,” Green added.
He said the majority of current hospitalizations are unvaccinated and over 60 years old. As of Christmas Day, there were 79 COVID patients in hospitals throughout the state.
“Twenty-eight of those individuals had two shots, but I don’t think anyone had three shots in the hospital,” Green continued.
Health experts predict that January could be a bad month for the state, so he encourages Governor David Ige to open additional boosters and test sites over the next few weeks. increase.
“I think the number of our hospitals will start to increase somewhat significantly in the first week of January,” Green said.
No one can predict human behavior, so experts don’t know how bad it can be. Also, it is still unclear how serious Omicron can be compared to the delta variant.
According to a COVID forecaster at the University of Hawaii, 247 COVID hospitalizations are expected by January 2, 2022, if Omicron is half as severe as Delta. However, if Omicron is of Delta severity, more than 800 people can be hospitalized. Infected with virus; in the best scenario, there may be 92 hospitalizations to start 2022.
“We will continue to see more and more cases just because it is an infectious Omicron,” explained predictor and co-founder Dr. Thomas Lee. HiPAM And Professor of UH Public Health.
“There are a lot of factors involved. We don’t just look at the number of cases themselves. Look at the positive rates, and we’re actually monitoring hospitalization and ICU trends,” continued Dr. Lee.
FEMA staff will arrive in Hawaii On January 10, 2022, when the number of cases of coronavirus increased rapidly in the hospital.
Find more news on COVID-19: Cases, Vaccinations Coronavirus news page
“Each wave I know is exhausted, so have a great time with your family. There is great hope for recovery in the New Year,” Green said.
