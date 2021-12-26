COVID-19: Health authorities asking people to change their holiday plans with the first signs of illness

On Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged that BC’s test centers and contact tracers could not meet the demand created by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Photo by DONCRAIG / / PNG

British Columbia health doctors are urging people to isolate themselves from others during the holiday season, discouraging them from being tested for COVID-19, even if they have a minor illness.

On Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged that BC's test centers and contact tracers could not meet the demand created by the highly contagious Omicron variant. She recommended assuming that anyone with a mild illness has Omicron and provided an introductory book on the steps to take without the help of a healthcare system. "Our test center is capable. Yesterday we did more than 20,000 PCR tests, which is the biggest test we can do. I want to clarify, unless there are symptoms. Don't go to the inspection center, "she said. Even people with symptoms that are not at risk of serious illness do not undergo PCR testing. They undergo a rapid antigen test that they can administer themselves. "For people with symptoms, rapid tests are used to help them understand what they need to do," she explained.

Henry said more accurate PCR tests are reserved for healthcare professionals and first responders, with negative test results and immediate return to work. PCR tests are also given to people with risk factors for more serious illness. "For people over the age of 65 who are very old and have underlying illness or have more serious symptoms, this makes a difference in treatment methods and access to treatment." Henry recommended that people with mild illness stay at home. "If you have any symptoms, you need to assume that you are infected with COVID and take steps to prevent it from being transmitted," says Henry. "If you are young, vaccinated and free of other risk factors, you do not necessarily need to be tested. You need to take these actions now."

These actions include 7 days of quarantine for vaccination and 10 days for unvaccinated. People are also required to do their own contact tracing. "You need to notify your intimate contacts — and that's the people you spent indoors nearby without wearing a mask. They have 14 days to check for their own symptoms. You need to monitor. Those who are not vaccinated, those who you are in close contact with, need to be self-monitoring for 10 days away from others, "Henry advised. The state's top doctor advised you to see a doctor if your symptoms worsened, you felt chest pain, or you couldn't drink anything. "Don't be afraid to call 911. If necessary, call 811 for advice or talk to your healthcare provider," she said. "I'm careful about the need to take a test, but if you're terribly ill, don't hesitate to seek immediate care."

Advice came when BC announced another record day with 2,441 new cases and four more deaths. There were 192 people in the hospital and 71 people in the intensive care unit. British Columbia hospitals have a base bed occupancy of 92% and a surge bed occupancy of 72.9%. 85.5% of critical care beds are full, and 62.1% including surge beds. Henry emphasized that Omicron variants are spreading at an unprecedented pace in this pandemic, with test positive rates in Lower Mainland starting at 2% of those tested for COVID-19 infection earlier in the month. Of those who were tested to be infected with the virus in the week leading up to Christmas, they pointed out a surge to 10%. Nevertheless, she downplayed the credibility of Report According to the BC COVID-19 Modeling Group, there were 10,000 omicron cases per day in BC, and it was predicted that the hospital's capacity could be overwhelmed after two weeks.

"The model depends on the inputs entered into them, and there is still much we do not know about Omicron, especially how it spreads, and the severity of the disease, so it is inevitable. All models are wrong, "Henry said. "I think what we need to focus on is what we can do to control this. It's not a prediction of what will happen in the future. It's a series of things that can happen. It is a parameter of. " Health Minister Adrian Dix said the state plans to 147,371 vaccinations by January 2. He added that 20 percent of the eligible population received a third dose.

Meanwhile, Henry admitted that people are making "sacrifices" by changing their vacation plans or reducing their contacts because of their illness. She suggested that people be virtually connected and have them deliver a turkey supper, or if they are fine, deliver food and bread to other isolated people. "It's very important to connect with each other, especially at this time of the year. We encourage you to revive everything we've done before. It's very important to stay connected virtually. It may not be the same, but it will go through us throughout these next few weeks, "she said. "We now need to give each other a booster shot of community tenderness."

