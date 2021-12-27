Experts fear that the true number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia could increase as the state reaches testing capacity.





Experts say the BC may be underestimating the case of COVID-19 as the state has reached test capacity in the worst outbreak to date. State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday The state has reached maximum capacity in testing and contact tracing. In a long line of hours at the testing site, she “triaged” the test by providing rapid antigen testing to low-risk individuals, and a more accurate polymerase chain reaction for high-risk individuals ( He added that he saved the PCR) test. “If you’re young and have no potential risk factors, especially if you’re vaccinated, it may be the most efficient way to get what you need for quick testing,” Henry said on Friday. Told. She said PCR tests should be available not only to the most endangered people, but also to healthcare professionals who need a negative test to work. According to Henry, the most endangered people include the elderly, immunocompromised people, and infants. The state conducted 21,123 PCR tests on December 23, the most to date, 2,414 cases Record numbers caused by the more infectious variants of Omicron on Christmas Eve. All of these cases were positive on state PCR tests. Later told CBC News .. Experts say future pandemic analysis will be more uncertain due to the rapid positive testing that is not taken into account in the daily number of cases and the upper limit of approximately 20,000 PCR tests daily. Another note: The state came back to me and said that if people came home from the inspection site for a quick inspection, they wouldn’t be included in the official figures, even if they self-reported. This means that we will artificially limit the number of cases per day. https://t.co/mkMOVGKfeR & Mdash;@j_mcelroy “”[Hitting the testing capacity] It will be difficult to interpret the data. ” Caroline Colijn, a mathematician at Simon Fraser University and chair of the Canada 150 Research Committee, said. “I don’t know how many tests I ran if I didn’t reach the capacity.” Colijn is part of a predicted independent modeling group Record hospitalization Over the next few weeks. of Thursday’s report The modeling group also pointed out the importance of counting cases obtained from rapid antigen testing. “As self-managed rapid antigen testing becomes more common, there will be a lack of information on these cases unless efforts are made to record and publicly report them,” the report said. “Once testing and hospitals reach capacity, it becomes difficult to track an increase in infection rates.” A positive COVID-19 rapid test does not count towards the total number of cases per day in the state. (David Horemans / CBC) In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that those who test positive on a rapid test do not need to self-report their test. “We have an online system for them to do that In use at Vancouver Coastal Health And it is being expanded in rural areas. ” “We always knew that our surveillance did not catch all cases, so we have several surveillance streams and will focus more on surveillance of severe illnesses. “ Sarah Otto, another member of the modeling group and professor at the University of British Columbia, said the speed of Omicron’s spread would make the state’s fifth wave even worse. “By prediction, the number of cases is skyrocketing … three to three and a half days doubling time,” she told CBC host Gloria Makarenko. On the shore, Thursday. “Whichever method you cut, it looks really bad at the beginning of January.”

