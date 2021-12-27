COVID-19 Vaccines for Children in India Know Important Details of Vaccines for Children

New Delhi: Several countries around the world have approved or are considering the same Covid-19 vaccine for children of different ages. On Saturday, December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would begin COVID vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for most people over the age of 18 including people with existing conditions such as autoimmune disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, lungs, liver and kidneys. .. Chronic infectious diseases that are stably controlled as well as illnesses.

Should children and teenagers be vaccinated against Covid-19?

Children and adolescents are more prone to mild illness than adults. As a result, vaccination is less urgent than older people, health care workers, and people in chronic health unless the child or adolescent is part of a group at high risk for severe Covid-19.

More evidence is needed about the use of different Covid-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations for vaccination of children against Covid-19. Vaccine trials for children are underway.

According to the WHO Strategic Advisory Group (SAGE), the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is suitable for use by people over the age of 12. Vaccines may be given to high-risk children aged 12 to 15 years, along with other vaccination priority groups. The WHO has stated on its website that it is important for children to continue to receive the recommended pediatric vaccine.

WHO has approved the use of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in children ages 12 and older. Studies are underway to determine the efficacy of the vaccine in children under 12 years of age.

WHO recommends that each country vaccinate children only if a high vaccination rate is achieved with two doses in a high-priority use group.

Children living in areas with high Covid-19 infections should avoid crowded areas, maintain social distance, wash their hands regularly, and take precautions such as wearing masks.

Most children and all teens are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone over the age of 5 be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and J & J / Janssen vaccines are not licensed for children under 4 years of age.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is not licensed for children ages 5-11, while the Moderna and J & J vaccines are not licensed for children of the same age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is licensed for children ages 12-17, while the other two vaccines are not licensed for children of the same age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and J & J vaccines are approved for people over the age of 18.

Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the Covid-19 Booster Shot.

Covid-19 Recommendations for children and adolescents

Children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years are advised to inoculate an age-appropriate formulation of the Covid-19 primary vaccine series. The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech Primary Series is the only vaccine approved or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years.

According to the CDC, Covid-19 primary vaccination is recommended for all persons over the age of 5 regardless of underlying disease, symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, or a seropositive history.

According to clinical trial data, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be safely administered to children with previous evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

According to the CDC, recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, who are 12 years of age or older and have moderate or severe immunodeficiency, should receive an additional primary dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine given in the primary series. Vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine over the age of 18 will need to receive an additional primary vaccination.

Adolescents aged 16 to 17 years can receive a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 6 months after the completion of the primary series, based on individual benefits and risks.

Booster doses are not recommended for people under the age of 16.

Children 5-11 years should receive 10 micrograms of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or orange cap formulation, and adolescents over 12 years should receive 30 micrograms of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or purple or gray cap formulation. is needed.

Adverse events caused by the Covid-19 vaccine for children

The safety and immunogenicity data available in children and adolescents for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine look similar to those found in young adults. Children aged 5 to 11 years have a lower frequency of local and systemic reactions after vaccination than young adults aged 16 to 25 years.

Syncope or syncope can occur in connection with injectable vaccines, especially in adolescence.

Myocarditis is a rare and serious adverse event reported after the second vaccination with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, the highest risk is observed in men aged 12-29 years.

Vaccine providers should consider observing recipients for 15 minutes after vaccination to reduce the risk of injury in the event of fainting, especially while adolescents are vaccinated.

What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is safe and effective The Covid-19 vaccine helps prevent children over the age of 5 from spreading Covid-19 to others. Some side effects may be observed in children after vaccination — these are the usual signs that their bodies are building protection. The dose of Covid-19 vaccine given to children aged 5 to 11 years is not the same as the dose given to adults and teenage children. It’s based on age, not weight. The Covid-19 vaccine given to adults and teens cannot be given to children aged 5 to 11 years. Serious adverse events after vaccination are possible but rare. Children can safely get another vaccine the day they receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Children who are already suffering from Covid-19 still need to be vaccinated.

The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years in the United States. The vaccine is given twice at 3-week intervals. This vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 12 to 15 years.

For children over the age of 16, the FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, now called Comirnaty. The vaccine is 96% effective in preventing serious illnesses caused by COVID-19 caused by delta mutations.

