Hospitalization by Louisiana COVID doubled this week





The Louisiana Health Department has announced that 449 people in Louisiana have been hospitalized for COVID-19. This has doubled in the past week. LDH last reported so many COVID-19 hospitalizations in mid-October. According to LDH officials, 80% of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated. Since December 23, a total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state out of 59,139 new tests. The test data does not include the results of the home test. The Louisiana Health Department will resume updating the COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, December 27th. Another 1,231 people in Louisiana were re-infected with COVID-19 in the same time frame. The LDH dashboard does not include reinfection. Information is still available, but Omicron contains multiple mutations throughout the SARS-CoV-2 genome. New data show that this new mutant is more infectious than the previous strain and that Omicron may have a higher risk of reinfection compared to other mutants of concern. LDH officials say. Current vaccines are expected to protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death from infection with the Omicron mutant. but, Breakthrough infections It can occur in people who are fully vaccinated. The surge in Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and booster immunization, LDH officials say. In light of this rapidly evolving situation, and as we know that families may travel and gather before New Year’s Eve, LDH encourages everyone to follow public health guidance to stay safe. Is: Mask all indoor public spaces to reduce infection, regardless of vaccination status. Mask in all indoor private spaces with people who are not in your immediate home. Mask outdoors when social distance is not available. Masks are effective in preventing infection of all variants currently in circulation. If possible, work remotely. Limits daily exposure to individuals outside the home. Have a COVID-19 test before and after your trip or daily gatherings with people outside your home. LDH is recommended to be tested 1-2 days before and 3-5 days after travel. If you have questions about vaccines, you can talk to your health care professional and call the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline 855-453-0774 to learn about nearby vaccination sites. For a list of locations near you, visit the following website: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine [r20.rs6.net] Alternatively, text the zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/news/covering-louisiana/ldh-louisiana-covid-hospitalizations-have-doubled-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

