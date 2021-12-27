Push those who are eligible to book a vaccine during the festival





Those who are still eligible to receive the Coronavirus Jab are encouraged to get the vaccine and start 2022 as more than 1.5 million people can be booked during the holiday season. The NHS Rugby stars were lined up to encourage people to get boosters, so they said there were still 1,551,187 slots available between Monday and January. Professor, NHS National Health Service Stephen Powis He called on people to help in time for the new year. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7155%"/> As the coronavirus booster program continues across the UK on Christmas day, people in turn wait for a “Jingle Jab” Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall in Ilford, Essex ( Gareth Fuller / PA) (PA wire) He states: Omicron There is no time to delay the acquisition of variants and boosters. “Staff and volunteers across the country are working incredibly hard to help anyone who wants to be boosted between now and the New Year. 2022 protects ourselves, our friends and our families, and today Book a jab from. “ in the meantime, England Women’s rugby Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar Mills and Amber Reed supported the booster campaign in a short film as it was revealed that more than 61% of adults now have upjabs. Hunter, England Women’s Rugby Captain and Loughborough Lightning Number 8 said: fan. “I encourage everyone who doesn’t have it now to do so now, and we’ll keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Covid-19 and enjoy a great sporting year throughout 2022. I am doing it. “ Minister of Health Sajid Javid In addition, “Thanks to Sarah, Harriet, and Amber for supporting the booster program to combat the Rugby Football Union, especially Omicron. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7155%"/> As the coronavirus booster program continues throughout the UK on Christmas Day, vaccinated will prepare a “Jingle Jab” Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, Ilford, Essex. PA) (PA wire) “Touch Covid-19 and boost it now. “For Omicron varieties, two doses are not enough, but a third jab crosses the triline to enhance protection. “The NHS is constantly striving to deliver jabs, and it is very important that people roll up their sleeves and play their part in this national mission.”

