Ohio reports a total of 20,917 COVID-19 cases over a two-day period: Coronavirus update on Sunday, December 26





Cleveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health reported on Sunday 20,917 new coronavirus cases, a two-day aggregate that includes Christmas and Boxing Day. Sunday is usually a late day for COVID-19 case reporting, but unusually high numbers make sense for a total of two days, especially as the Omicron variant of the virus boosts the number of cases in the state. For example, in Ohio, the highest total for the day reported for three consecutive days last week was the highest at 15,989 on December 23. The death toll in Ohio has now reached 28,720 since the start of the pandemic early last year. This figure comes after the relatively large number of 692 people reported this week. In the last three weeks, Ohio has reported 657, 520, and 368 COVID-19 deaths, respectively. Over the last 24 hours, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 142 to 4,774. This number, one of the highest numbers Ohio has seen in about a year before the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available, is consistent with last week’s hospitalization numbers. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Ohio has declined by two in the last 24 hours, the state reports, from 1,194 to 1,192. The Ohio Health Department has not updated the Vaccine Dashboard since December 22nd. According to the latest figures, 67.5% of Ohio residents over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Weekend coronavirus statistics are often delayed due to delays in reporting. Read more Ohio Coronavirus News: Ohio continues to see record-breaking cases, hospitalizations of Ohio variants hitting the country: Weekly COVID Summary “I don’t know how much we can do”: Health providers in northeastern Ohio reveal what’s happening inside the hospital walls Ohio Governor Mike Dewein Sends Ohio Military Reserve to Kaiyahoga County Prison in the Outbreak of COVID-19 Cleveland Clinic will postpone unnecessary surgery until January to address the COVID-19 surge.

