Global studies show that Omicron variants have a lower risk of hospitalization than Delta













This electron micrograph shows an omicron variant of coronavirus successfully isolated at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. (Photo courtesy of National Institute of Infectious Diseases). The Omicron variant of the Tokyo-coronavirus has been reported to be more infectious than the Delta variant, while South Africa and the United Kingdom have reported that patients infected with the former are less likely to be hospitalized. Punk virus infections have been identified in more than 100 countries and territories, and information on severe cases is being gradually collected. The team at Imperial College London conducted a study comparing approximately 56,000 subjects infected with the Omicron variant with 269,000 individuals infected with the Delta variant. Patients with the Omicron variant had a 15% to 25% lower risk of requiring hospital treatment than patients with the Delta type, and the risk of staying overnight or longer for Omicron was between 40% and 45. % Lower than the corresponding one. In addition, a team at the University of Edinburgh analyzed data from about 5.4 million people in Scotland and found that the risk of hospitalization for Omicron infection was reduced by two-thirds compared to Delta. Similar results have been reported in South African studies, where the risk of hospitalization for Omicron is 70% to 80% lower than the risk of hospitalization for delta mutants and other coronavirus strains. However, the majority of Omicron patients surveyed by the University of Edinburgh team belong to the 20-39 age group, and the team should keep in mind that this study investigated age groups at low risk of developing severe cases. I pointed out that there is. Compared to older patients. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization and other agencies report that the Omicron variant is more infectious and has a higher risk of reinfection than the Delta variant. Omicron is also thought to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent infection. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, said at a press conference on December 22 that he was less severe than Delta and talked about the Omicron variant. But he also issued a warning, saying, “There is no doubt that we are dealing with a highly infectious virus.” Since the first announcement of the Omicron variant infection in South Africa on 24 November, cases have spread to 106 countries and territories as of 21 December. Considering that it took about 9 months for the delta variant to reach more than 100 countries, Omicron’s high infectivity stands out. At a press conference on December 22, Takaji Wakita, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said, “It is known that when the Omicron infection spreads, it will occur rapidly. The medical system will soon become tense, so be prepared. Have to.” (Naomi Hayashi, Lifestyle Medical News Department)

