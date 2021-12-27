A large outbreak of Israeli bird flu kills 2,000 wild vines





Every year, about 100,000 wild vines arrive in Israel from October, most of which stop in the Hula Valley, as depicted in December 2020.

According to park officials, the outbreak of bird flu has killed more than 2,000 wild cranes in a reserve in northern Israel. This is an unusually high number of victims of seasonal flu. In addition to the 2,000 deaths, an additional 10,000 are believed to be infected, Ohad Hatsofe, an expert at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told AFP. The virus affects Israel each year, but this year's outbreak is much greater than the previous year, said Uri Nabe, senior scientist at the authorities. Naveh described the number of dead cranes as "exceptional." Every year, about 100,000 wild vines arrive in Israel since October, most of which stop at Hula Valley, an important route to Africa. It is estimated that more than 40,000 cranes remain in the area. The bird influenza According to the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture, H5N1 types that destroy the population have been detected in some chicken populations in northern Israel. The ministry has stopped selling eggs from affected farms. The H5N1 type rarely spreads to humans, but it has occurred in the past. According to the World Health Organization, H5N1 has killed more than 450 people, mainly in Indonesia, Egypt and Vietnam since 2003.

