Israeli study tests the effectiveness of a fourth vaccination





On Monday, an Israeli hospital, as a health authority, began a study to test the safety and efficacy of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Continued deliberation More than deploying a fourth shot for vulnerable people across the country. Officials at the Sheva Medical Center near Tel Aviv said their study was the first in the world to give additional injections to 150 healthcare professionals who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least four months ago. Said included doing. A committee of health professionals advising the Israeli government last week said health officials over the age of 60, people with weak immunity, amid concerns that Omicron variants could cause a surge in new infections. , And recommended that healthcare professionals be provided with a fourth shot. The proposal is awaiting formal approval from the Ministry of Health, but the lack of data on the effect of the fourth shot raises questions about whether the proposal was premature. It was unclear whether the ministry would wait for the results of the hospital investigation to issue a recommendation.

The advisory board acknowledged uncertainty about the pathogenicity and other characteristics of Omicron, but pointed to evidence of weakened immunity in those who received the first third dose in August. Israeli data showed that within 4-5 months of the third injection, the predominant delta mutation infection rate doubled among the age group over 60 years. Israel, a relatively small country with an efficient public health system, leader Introducing the first round of Covid vaccination and later placing it to assess how effective the shots are and how quickly the protection disappears when giving booster shots. Most of the advisory boards argued that the potential benefits of the fourth dose outweigh the risks and that there was no time to lose in making decisions to protect the most vulnerable people. However, other experts claim that the effect of the fourth shot is not well known, and some scientists say that too many shots cause a kind of immune system fatigue, especially in the elderly. It raised concerns that it could impair the body’s ability to fight the virus. Health officials said last week more about the risk of serious illness from other countries, especially due to Omicron in the elderly, before deciding whether to offer a fourth dose and to whom. He said he would collect data. On Monday, a second provincial official said the decision could come within a few days. Both officials requested anonymity to comment on the process.

According to Israeli news reports, the ministry is considering allowing people over the age of 70 to take a fourth shot instead of 60, and probably not all medical personnel. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/5 A new treatment. The Food and Drug Administration has quickly approved the first two tablets of Covid-19. Pfizer When Merck.. The new drug, which can be taken at home on a doctor’s prescription, will be available to some Covid patients who are at high risk of becoming severely ill. The ministry is supporting the conduct of research at the Sheva Medical Center. Initial results are expected within a few days. Professor Gili Legev Yochai, director of the hospital’s infectious disease epidemiology unit and research leader, told reporters at a meeting of the advisory board last week that she disagreed. She said that the recommendation for a fourth dose covers a too large population, and the immunity of many people in their 60s or young healthcare workers could remain strong after the third shot. He said he believed. However, given the uncertainties surrounding Omicron, she added:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/27/world/middleeast/israel-fourth-dose-covid-vaccine.html

