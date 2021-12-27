Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing the whole body

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 can spread from the respiratory tract to the heart, brain, and almost all organ systems in the body within days and can persist for months. Is known from research.

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that the pathogen can replicate far beyond the airways in human cells as the most comprehensive analysis to date regarding the distribution and persistence of the virus in the body and brain. I am saying.

Results released online on Saturday in a manuscript under review for publication in the journal Nature indicate delayed viral clearance as a potential cause of persistent symptoms that afflict so-called long COVID patients. Understanding the mechanism by which the virus persists promises to help improve the care of those suffering, as well as the body’s response to the virus’s reservoir, the authors said.

“This is a very important task,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center for the Missouri Veterans St. Louis Healthcare System, who has led a separate study on the long-term effects of COVID-19. rice field. “For a long time, we scratched our heads and asked why long COVIDs seem to affect so many organ systems. This paper sheds some light and is mild or asymptomatic. Even people with acute sexual illness may help explain why long COVIDs can occur. “

The findings have not yet been reviewed by independent scientists and are based primarily on data collected from fatal COVID-19 cases, with long COVID-19 or “SARS-CoV-2 acute sequelae”. I’m not a patient. Is called.

Controversial findings

The propensity for coronavirus to infect cells outside the respiratory tract and lungs is contested, and there are many studies that provide evidence for and against that possibility.

A study conducted at NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, was based on extensive sampling and analysis of tissue collected during autopsy of 44 patients who died after being infected with the coronavirus in the first year of a pandemic in the United States. I am.

The burden of extrarespiratory infections and the time to viral clearance are not well characterized, especially in the brain, writes Daniel Certow and his colleagues, who run the new pathogen section of NIH.

This group detected persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple parts of the body, including areas of the entire brain, for 230 days after the onset of symptoms. They said this could represent an infection with a defective virus as described in Persistent infection with the measles virus.

In contrast to other COVID-19 autopsy studies, postmortem tissue collection by the NIH team was more comprehensive and usually took place within approximately 1 day of patient death.

Culture of coronavirus

NIH researchers also used a variety of tissue preservation techniques to detect and quantify virus levels and collect them from multiple tissues, including lungs, heart, small intestine, and adrenal glands, in Covid patients who died in the first week of illness. I have propagated the virus.

“Our results summarize that while SARS-CoV-2’s greatest burden lies in the respiratory tract and lungs, the virus can spread early in the infection and infect cells throughout the body, including the entire brain. “The author states.

Researchers have found that pulmonary infections are an early “viremia” stage in which the virus is present in the bloodstream and crosses the blood-brain barrier and is disseminated systemically, even in mild or mild patients. I think it has the potential to bring it. Symptoms. One patient in the autopsy study was a boy who was more likely to die from unrelated seizure complications, suggesting that infected children without severe COVID-19 may also experience systemic infections. They said they were.

Immune response

The authors noted that inefficient viral clearance in tissues outside the lung system may be associated with a weakened immune response outside the airways.

SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in the brains of all 6 autopsy patients who died more than 1 month after the onset of symptoms, and 5 brains, including 1 patient who died 230 days after the onset of symptoms. Detected in most places evaluated in.

Veterans St. Louis Healthcare System Al-Aly is especially helpful in focusing on multiple brain regions.

“It helps to understand neurocognitive decline or’brain fog’and other long COVID neuropsychiatric symptoms,” he said. “We need to start thinking of SARS-CoV-2 as a systemic virus. The systemic virus can be eliminated in some people, but lasts for weeks or months in others and is long. It can cause COVID (multifaceted systemic disorder). “

Jason Gale, Bloomberg News

More articles from BDN