India has been a reliable destination for medical tourism for over a decade: Amit Sharma, eExpedise Healthcare
India has helped the medical needs of global citizens around the world by providing very well-structured and inexpensive medical assistance and supervision.
India is a vast country with unique achievements and requirements in various areas. Its healthcare sector is also one of the biggest reasons why hundreds of thousands of medical tourists visit the country for selective medical surgery each year. India’s medical tourism is affordable, accessible, and incorporates technology and big data, increasing the influx of tourists to create medically valuable travel in India. According to the data, about 697,453 foreign tourists were treated in India in 2019. This number decreased as the coronavirus pandemic imposed lockdowns and suddenly canceled flights between various countries in Asia and Africa. However, now the total influx of tourists can be seen to gradually increase. With the global cross-border blockade and the removal of travel bans, medical tourism in India is seeking progress in some critical cases, such as organ transplants and other serious cases. Exclusive conversation with Financial Express Online Amit Sharma, Founder and CEO of eExpedise Healthcare We talked about medical tourism and health tech in India. excerpt:
How do you think the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which connects travelers across the country through technology, will help boost inbound tourism in India?
To revitalize medical tourism, the Government of India has announced a program called Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This is a skilled, accessible, comprehensive, affordable, convenient and secure method. ABDM can bring many benefits to medical tourists and will be of widespread use to the healthcare industry as well as the travel industry in the long run. This program provides access to the patient’s medical records for accurate medical procedures and facilitates the best post-operative procedures and subsequent meetings. It has the potential to allow migrant patients to visit nationally licensed clinics for testing. It provides the majority of medical tourists, especially those who visit for minor treatments to explore India’s rich cultural heritage without missing out on post-surgery care and progress.
What do you think of India, which is emerging as a “medical tourism” hub with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat?
India has been a reliable destination hub for medical tourism for over a decade. Quality treatment, low cost, and English-speaking medical staff are the various factors that attract medical tourists to India. The digital initiative Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission plays a key role in addressing emerging technology challenges. All components of ABDM are open standards compliant, interoperable and open source developed to ensure the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.
How do you see the growth of the national healthcare system? “Our doctors’ efforts and dedication have built confidence in foreign patients and travelers visiting India for the right treatment and returning to happiness in their counties,” said Prime Minister Modi. It is praised by people. “
As a country with prolonged restructuring of health care structures, we have first-hand experience of the impact of pandemics on health care workers and society in general. Today, India is working on a holistic and comprehensive health model. We are optimistic that digital missions will drive efficiency, optimize operations in healthcare facilities, and improve the patient experience. People share their medical records with caregivers, enabling doctors to provide quality care in remote areas.
With the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, India dreams of a high quality domestic healthcare system that manages scale and convenience and contributes to the international ecosystem where India will be the hub of telemedicine, health tourism and digitally enabled Indian care. Do you think you can do it? world?
Soon, India wants a high quality domestic healthcare system that manipulates scale and comfort and contributes to the global ecosystem where India can become a hub for telemedicine, health tourism, and digitally enabled treatment in India and around the world. It will be like. With access to relevant health records anytime, anywhere, physicians can make appropriate predictive diagnoses and provide on-time treatment. Digital health care corrections help reduce health imbalances. The essence of health care is universal, and the world is on an expedition towards cheap health care. Technology enables a sacred relationship between doctors and patients. Healthcare is now so central that countries will persuade it as a friendly destination for policies to secure a healthy workforce.
What are the challenges of the Ayushman Bharath Digital Mission in India?
It would be useful to glance at the contemporary challenges of India’s healthcare system, which is functioning as an obstacle.
- Lack of adequate infrastructure: India has long suffered from inadequate infrastructure in the form of a lack of well-equipped medical institutions. The rate of construction of such medical education or institutions remains low with respect to urgent requirements.
- Lack of trained workforce: The ratio of doctors to victims remains very low. In India, the scale is only 0.7 doctors per 1000. The process of bridging this gap will require sustained efforts through capacity building of existing medical institutions and the establishment of new medical devices.
- Data privacy and interoperability: While state governments have effective electronic health systems, the final master system across the country requires better connectivity and a much more sophisticated cloud infrastructure.
