British Columbia is one of the only states that has not made the COVID-19 rapid test widely available.

As the highly contagious Omicron variant becomes established, British Columbia is one of the only states that has not made rapid antigen testing widely available to the public.

You can perform a quick test at home to determine if someone is infected with COVID-19 and can infect others. Results are returned in just 15 minutes.

BC has undergone three types of testing from the federal government. AbbottIDNow, Abbott PanBio, and BD Veritor. Nothing is packaged for home use.

But if the box was disassembled into smaller kits with additional swabs and solutions, as Nova Scotia did in the BD Veritor test, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said about 700,000 test kits individually. I agreed to deploy it for use.

As of December 3, BC had sent about 2 million of the more than 3.2 million tests received from the federal government.

In fact, about 315,000 tests were used.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said last week that the state is conducting 35,000 tests each week. Tests are currently available to some businesses, nonprofits, and charities throughout the state, and are used in some remote communities with limited access to lab-based tests.

British Columbia citizens can also buy a quick test kit at home at a particular pharmacy for about $ 40 each, but the price of similar kits online is skyrocketing.

Independent British Columbia experts and doctors have long sought that rapid testing is a larger part of the state’s strategy, while Henry downplays its usefulness.

“Ideally, they should be freely available,” said Dr. Lyne Filiatrault, a former emergency physician who helped avoid the SARS outbreak in Vancouver.

“This is an additional layer of protection that BC must use,” she added at a briefing last week at Protect Our Province BC, a group that seeks enhanced testing and faster booster deployment.

On Tuesday, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce a new strategy for the wider public distribution of rapid tests in the New Year.

Tyee talked to three experts on how quick tests can be used to keep individuals and communities safer.

How do they work?

There are various rapid antigen tests that measure whether a person with COVID-19 is infected with another person. They do this by measuring whether the viral load (how much the virus replicates in the body) exceeds a certain threshold when tested.

That is, rapid testing focuses on a subset of infected people who are infected with others, rather than catching everyone infected with the virus.

In contrast, molecular polymerase chain reactions or PCR tests can detect viruses at much lower levels before, after, and during someone’s period of infection.

BC also requires people to undergo PCR tests only when exposed or manifests, and many test sites in Vancouver have long lines as the fifth wave increases. It has been reported.

Rapid testing is partially useful because some people can get infected without symptoms. Vaccinated people can still get the virus, albeit at a much lower rate than unvaccinated people. Early evidence also suggests that two doses of the vaccine are significantly less protective against the Omicron variant than three doses compared to Delta.

According to Filiatrault, about 60% of COVID-19 infections occur in the asymptomatic case, so rapid testing can identify more people at risk of infecting others.

“It reduces the risk of you getting infected with someone else,” said Dr. Victor Leon, an infectious disease specialist in Vancouver. “What it doesn’t say is that you will be cleared from COVID-19 the next day or a few days.”

How accurate are they?

Rapid testing is very accurate in identifying people who may be infected with others, with or without symptoms.

The test returns an average positive result for all brands for 97% of people who can infect others.

For people with high viral load and low infectivity, there is a 19-63% chance that a rapid test will be positive.

False positives occur in about 1 to 3 tests per 1000 times.

The PCR test required to confirm the disease if someone receives a positive rapid test result in BC is more than 99% accurate, but depending on the ability of the laboratory, it may take several days for the result to be returned. I have.

Henry reiterated that when used regularly in the community among vaccinated asymptomatic individuals, rapid testing provided limited benefits and few positive results. I am saying.

However, Leon says that the relatively few cases that can be identified by a rapid test compared to PCR tests that only target people with symptoms or exposure do not help them. Said not.

“If the numbers are very low at 1/8 and the rapid test is 3/8, showing that most people are negative, then more information is available,” Leung said. increase. “But if you are positive, you can avoid potentially significant super-spreading events, which will then increase the infection rate of the community.”

How do I need to use them in BC?

Leung, Filitrault, and University of Calgary researchers Gosia Gasperowicz all agreed that rapid testing would give British Columbia residents the confidence to work on vacation, visit relatives, and more. I am.

According to Leung, the viral load changes rapidly as the virus replicates, so it’s best to use it directly before meeting your family or going to work.

Also, because Omicron shows evidence that it replicates much faster than Delta, rapid test results should be taken as a snapshot at the point of infectivity.

“In general, the most effective way to view a 1/8 quick test on 3/8 is another tool that can provide a higher level of certainty in a short period of time, such as 8-12 hours. That’s what you can get with COVID-19, “Leung said.

Gasperowicz also stated that it should not be used to justify going to concerts, large social gatherings, or other high-risk environments.

“It’s not a free pass to do more than that,” said developmental biologists and researchers at the University of Calgary’s School of Nursing. “It’s something that allows you to do what you’re going to do with more confidence anyway.”

All three experts said that when indoors with others, other precautions need to be taken, such as good ventilation and high quality masks.

Omicron puts more pressure on the system, so rapid testing helps healthcare professionals determine if they are infectious, Leon said.

Even in schools and other environments where there is a high risk of hyperdiffusion, rapid testing needs priority access. BC is already using tests in many outbreak settings, including an ongoing outbreak at the University of Victoria.

Experts agree that the best approach is to make free quick tests publicly available so that people can test themselves daily and make decisions about their activities.

“In an ideal world, we distribute to as many people as possible and follow that distribution with very clear education and communication, minimizing the possibility of misunderstandings and misuse,” Leung said. increase.