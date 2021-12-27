As Omicron became established, Covid cases reached record numbers in France and Italy.

In France, Italy and New York City, the number of cases of Covid-19 reached a record number during the Christmas holidays and is considered to be highly infectious. Omicron The variants have caused a surge in infections around the world.

France According to Public Health Service data, it recorded 104,611 on Saturday, surpassing 94,124 infections the day before, and the country surpassed 100,000 infections for the first time in a day.

The French government will meet on Monday to discuss new restrictions to stop the growth. It was after France announced earlier this month that all entry into the UK would be banned unless there was a “unavoidable reason”.

The French government is also considering doing some work in early January to pass a law that would turn the health pass needed to go to a movie theater or bar into a “vaccination” pass.

The main purpose of the vaccination pass is to eliminate the option of obtaining a valid certificate by testing negative instead of vaccination.

From others health

Italy The most cases have been seen since the pandemic began on Christmas Day, with 54,762 new cases occurring daily, although it decreased to 24,883 on Sunday.

The Me Last week, we reported on what Europe’s first pandemic-hit country looks like in February 2020. “Children’s pandemic” 28% of all reported cases were children.

Germany Will introduce a limit by December 28th, which limits the gathering of 10 people. The country’s Robert Koch Institute has also added the United States, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Monaco and Cyprus to its high-risk travel list from Christmas Day. This means that anyone wishing to enter from these countries will be subject to additional requirements such as negative test results. Quarantine on arrival. This can be shortened if the test result is negative.

In the United States new York The state also recorded a record increase in 49,708 new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Eve, surpassing the previous day’s record by 44,431. The State Department has issued a warning claiming that by December 5, the number of children hospitalized for Covid-19 has quadrupled.

“The risks of Covid-19 for children are real,” said Dr. Mary T. Bassett, Deputy State Health Commissioner.

“We warn New Yorkers about this recent significant increase in pediatric Covid-19 hospitalization so that pediatricians, parents and parents can take urgent action to protect the youngest New Yorker. You must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention, and mitigation strategies. ”

Elsewhere Australia Reported the first confirmed death from Omicron in its greatest daily life Rapid increase in infectious diseasesHowever, authorities have refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying that hospitalization rates remain low.

Death-a man in his 80s with underlying health-for a country that had to reverse some parts of its phased resumption after almost two years of a stop-start blockade because of its freshness. Marked a tough milestone Outbreak..

According to health officials, New South Wales recorded a record 6,394 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Day. “Everyone in New South Wales hopes to get Omicron someday,” said Brad Hazard, Minister of Health.

“We are all going to get Omicron,” Hazard said. “If we all intend to get Omicron, the best way to tackle it is when we are fully vaccinated, including boosters.”

Chinese Xi’An has tightened the rules and started a new test on the fifth day. 13 million people have been blocked.

As the city reported 150 new cases of locally symptomatic coronavirus on Sunday, it was slightly reduced from 155 the day before, the blockade rules were tightened, and only mandatory vehicles were allowed on the road. ..

Since last week, residents of Xi’An have not been allowed to leave the city without the permission of their employer or authorities.

From Monday, vehicles are not allowed on the road unless it is for anti-virus or people’s lives and the offender may be faced with police detention and a fine of 500 yuan for up to 10 days. Hmm.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett began self-quarantine on Sunday after her 14-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19. He waits for a negative PCR result before resuming activity.

The prime minister’s daughter had been vaccinated against the virus, his office said. It is not known if she was infected with Omicron or the delta variant that is also prevalent in Israel.

It comes as Israel’s major hospitals have begun to manage the fourth jab after the government Last week we announced plans to roll out another booster For those over 60 years old.

The hospital will give an additional dose to 150 staff in a study aimed at assessing whether a second booster is needed nationwide to protect people from Omicron.

The Sheva Medical Center near Tel Aviv said the study sheds light on the effectiveness of the fourth dose and helps decision makers set health policies in Israel and abroad.

Israel has reported 1,118 confirmed cases of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, and the number of people infected with it has doubled every two days.