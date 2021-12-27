Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Public Health Service: Vaccines are a weapon against COVID-19





This story is part of AL.comThe series “21 Alabamas Who Made a Change in 2021” focuses on those who have made our state a more livable place this year. The stories in this series will be published on weekdays from December 5th to December 31st.Search all stories In the series they publish here, And read about the Alabama people who made a difference in 2020 Click here.. The coronavirus pandemic has driven healthcare professionals who are usually at the forefront behind the scenes. This is the case with Dr. Karen Landers, a health officer at the Alabama Public Health Service. Landers, who has been with ADPH since 1982, has become an important public figure as the state fights COVID-19. Her gentle attitude and candid answer were encouraging in a changing health environment. Here’s what she had to say about COVID, ADPH, and another year of the pandemic: How has the role of ADPH changed this year as the COVID evolves? “My long-term interest in my career has been in emerging infectious diseases and I have been involved in training in this area for years. As part of my emergency preparedness, ADPH provides the best information to protect Alabama citizens. To do so, we used new science and expert guidance to implement public health measures and responses. How did access to vaccination affect this? “The availability of safe, effective and free vaccines has given Alabama citizens a weapon to fight the virus. As part of my role, working with the immune department, vaccines We were able to provide medical guidance on administration and protocol. “ What is the main thing you want people to know about ADPH and its role in helping people in Alabama? “Many of ADPH’s work to promote and protect the health of Alabama citizens is overlooked. However, ADPH works daily and hard to prevent illness in our state. ADPH is in this pandemic. During that time, I was able to use my wealth of experience to guide public health measures. “ Details of ADPH … “Many illnesses have been largely eradicated over the years for public health measures. For example, large-scale food transmission in Alabama for preventive testing by public health environmentalists. No sexual outbreaks are seen. Diseases that can be prevented with vaccines such as scabs are not seen due to their high immunity. Infectious diseases such as tuberculosis are controlled and preventable. Public health epidemiology and laboratory work A continuous monitoring system by ADPH helps detect illnesses of concern. ADPH is an academic medical center, health care provider, hospital, emergency management agency, government agency, and to protect the citizens of Alabama. We have strong public-private partnerships with many other institutions. These are just a few examples of how public health works. This wealth of knowledge is invaluable in ADPH’s response to COVID 19. “

