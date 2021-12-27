Many common medicines can raise your blood pressure





There is a long list of prescription, over-the-counter, recreational substances and supplements that can interfere with the effective treatment of high blood pressure. In addition to estrogen-containing drugs and NSAIDS, the list includes widely used drugs such as antidepressants and oral steroids such as cortisone. Substances such as nicotine, alcohol and cocaine. Herbal supplements like licorice and ginseng; and of course, salt. Caffeine can also raise blood pressure in the short term in some people. If the doctor does not ask the patient what else he or she is taking, using, or consuming that may affect blood pressure, or the patient mentions all over-the-counter, herbal remedies, and prescription medications. If not, the patient may be prescribed an unnecessary or more powerful antihypertensive drug that can lead to nasty side effects. Dr. Anderson said doctors were “taught to screen patients first to see if they were taking other drugs that could raise blood pressure, but patients did not necessarily take the time to use such drugs. Will not be re-examined. ” He said it is important for doctors to have a good medical history, such as what has changed in the patient’s life since the last control of blood pressure. “Maybe there was a dietary change that caused a sharp rise in blood pressure,” said Dr. Anderson. “For example, some patients are very sensitive to salt,” he said. “With age and weight, it is the strongest predictor of high blood pressure over time.” The risk of high blood pressure can be changed by changing only one frequently consumed high-salt food, such as pizza, salted meat, or canned soup. Can be lowered. Complicating the matter is that people’s reactions to a variety of substances, such as commonly prescribed SSRI antidepressants, are “very specific.” “Some SSRIs can have a significant effect on blood pressure in some patients, but not in others.” For hypertensive patients who need to take medications that can raise their blood pressure, Dr. Anderson advised to use a home sphygmomanometer. A sudden rise in blood pressure after starting a new drug helps to warn the prescribing doctor that he should switch to another treatment if possible. Even if you have maintained normal blood pressure for more than 50 years, you are 90% more likely to develop high blood pressure as you get older. Therefore, it is increasingly important to correct risks such as salt and overweight in the diet. I’m still healthy. Even a moderate weight loss of 10 pounds can reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure and lower blood pressure in overweight people who are already in this condition.

