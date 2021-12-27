Health
Where to find N95 deals, KN95 masks as Omicron surges across the United States
If you think it’s not time to upgrade your paper or cloth mask, think again.
Since the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads at least 3 times faster than the Delta variant, health professionals should start by switching to N95 or other high filtration masks or respiratory organs when indoors to enhance self-defense. Says that came in a public place, According to a recent NPR report..
“Cloth masks aren’t going to be cut at Omicron,” Virginia Tech researcher Lindsey Marr, who is studying how the virus spreads in the air, told NPR for a report.
According to the report, Omicron spreads much faster than its predecessor, and according to data from other countries, a person carrying the virus can infect at least three others at a time.
Here are some of the current best deals for N95 and K95 masks online:
Amazon
20 ChiSip KN95 face masks, 5-ply cup dust mask, breathable protective mask against PM2.5 for men and women. (Available in black and several other colors) Cost: $ 30.99
20 NIOSH Approved N95 Face Masks – Fit Test Approved with Adjustable Elastic Headband-3D Design Disposable N95 Face Masks-Approval Number (TC-84A-7447). Cost: $ 19.99
PHG Protective Health Gear N95 Mask, NIOSH Certified, Made in USA, Particulate Filter Respirator, Medical and Personal, Head Strap, 20 Individually Wrapped Masks. Cost: $ 69.99
Black KN95 Mask 20PCS Cup Dustproof Face Mask Breathable 5 layers, with elastic ear loops and nose bridge clip, for adult men and women. Cost: $ 21.99
N95 Folding Face Mask Filtration Mask-Liquid and Dustproof Face Protection-10 packs. Cost: $ 16.99
Home Depot
N95 Respirator Mask M / L (10 packs). Cost: $ 19.97
Aura Particulate Respirator N95 Foldable (10 packs). Cost: $ 21.47
N95 disposable multipurpose breathing mask (25 packs). Cost: $ 41.97
Multipurpose N95 Respirator Mask Black (20 per pack). Cost: $ 31.99
WellBefore
KN95 individual packaging..Costs: $ 1.19 to $ 1.49, respectively
WellBefore N95 Medical Respirator Mask-NIOSH Approved. Costs: $ 1.59 to $ 1.99, respectively
KN95 Kids Mask-Adjustable and individually wrapped. (Several colors) Cost: $ 1.19 to $ 1.49
Harley L-188N95 Folding Mask-NIOSH Approved. Cost: $ 1.99 each
Haliyard 46727 N95 Surgical Mask-FDA has cleared NIOSH approval. Cost: $ 3.49 each
Tractor Supply Co., Ltd.
3D + N95 Large Mighty Mask, 10 packs. Cost: $ 29.74
Silicon molded N95 certified large V fold mask with CoolTech bulb, 3 packs. Cost: $ 14.44
N95 Mask Company
NIOSHN95 Folding Mask-30 pack. For sale for $ 84.99
NIOSHN95 Folding Mask-20 Pack. Cost: $ 59.99
