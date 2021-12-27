What we know about the pre-third shot gap and the decline of vaccine immunity

India has joined the list of more than 120 countries that have already planned or started a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to eligible populations. Called “preventive shots” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these shots were introduced into the first selected group and were also granted permission for vaccination between the ages of 15 and 18.

What is a “preventive” shot?

Prime Minister Modi has labeled the third vaccine shot, which is deployed in “preventive doses,” rather than the term “booster,” which is used worldwide. He said that the priority group for these shots, which will be administered from January 10, is health care workers and frontline workers, and citizens over the age of 60 who were diagnosed with comorbidities with the advice of doctors. Said that.

“There is a view that Indians already have hybrid immunity, so the idea is that the dose is being offered as a matter of adequate precautions,” government sources said. News18, Describes the brand of “preventive doses”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines: booster “As a dose given to a vaccinated population that has completed a primary vaccination series … over time, when immunity and clinical protection fall below what is considered sufficient for that population.” The goal of Booster Shot is “to restore the effectiveness of the vaccine”. “.

Health agencies around the world are also discussing “additional doses” of vaccines. “It may be needed as part of an extended primary series of target populations that are considered to have inadequate immune response rates following the standard primary series,” he said. The “primary series” is the normally prescribed dose of vaccine. That is, two shots such as Covishield and Covaxin used in most other vaccines in India and around the world, or one shot of such a single dose vaccine. Made by Johnson and Johnson.

WHO states that the purpose of the additional dose is “to enhance the immune response and establish a sufficient level of efficacy against the disease.”This is mainly

Individuals with immunodeficiency who often “cannot initiate a protective immune response after a standard primary series”. WHO adds that it can also be considered for older people who are “hard to respond to the standard primary series with some vaccines”.

The most commonly preferred target populations for booster doses are the elderly, healthcare workers, and immunocompromised individuals, and in fact, “in immunocompromised individuals, booster doses are additional primary according to their definition. It is considered a series vaccination dose, “WHO said.

How fast does vaccine immunity decline?

At least 126 countries around the world have issued recommendations for boosters or additional actions, and more than 120 countries have already begun distributing them. According to WHO, most of these countries are classified as high-income or high-middle-income.

According to a report quoted from official sources, the difference between the second and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in India is likely to be 9-12 months. Over 61% of India’s adult population is vaccinated with both vaccines, and about 90% are first vaccinated.

WHO states that new data continue to point to a decline in vaccine efficacy against the new coronavirus over time since researchers observed vaccination with “a more significant reduction in the elderly.” increase.

However, noting that there are currently insufficient data to assess the efficacy of vaccines and the impact of Omicron (designated latest concern) on serious illnesses, “Current Infectious Diseases and Covid- The majority of the 19 cases were observed in unvaccinated people. “

“If a breakthrough opens up for vaccinated people, in most cases the event is less serious than for unvaccinated people,” he said. “The main global goal of the acute phase of a pandemic is To reduce Covid’s deaths and serious illnesses. -19 And to protect the health system. ” The purpose is to be widely regarded as the current vaccine can be matched.

However, WHO also acknowledges that “vaccine efficacy data from more and more countries … show improved protection against infection. Mild illness; as well as severe illness and death.”

Citing data related to four WHO-approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Covishield, Johnson, Johnson), “The efficacy of the vaccine against severe Covid-19 is 6 months in all age groups.” , 50 years and older, the defense against symptomatic diseases was “32% reduced”. The Chinese vaccines CoronaVac and BIBP have already recommended additional doses for people over the age of 60 as part of the primary series.

Does the third shot need to be another vaccine?

WHO points out the limitation of data on booster doses. This includes follow-up time considering that Israel, the earliest to introduce these doses, introduced it only in July this year. This means that less than 6 months have passed since the third dose was first given somewhere in the world.

However, WHO states that “all studies to date” show a strong immune response caused by such doses that “achieve or improve peak antibody levels after the primary immune series.” “Both allogeneic and heterologous booster immune regimens are immunologically effective,” he said. Homogeneous boosters are the third dose of the same vaccine used in the first two doses, and heterologous boosters mean different from those used in the primary series.

India has not yet called for a mixed-and-match approach to “preventive doses”, but various reports suggest that such options may be considered. ..

In the United States, which has licensed boosters to the population over the age of 18, people Third shot Any of the vaccines that are used domestically and do not need to stick to the first vaccinated vaccine. All vaccine booster shots cleared in the United States have the same prescription as the primary schedule, except for the Moderna shot, which is half the dose of jab given to the primary series.

For the two US vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna), the gap before the third shot is needed at least 6 months after the primary series, while for Johnson and Johnson shots, the second dose is 2. Single shot regimen that should last months.

Anurag Agrawal, director of the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and a member of the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium in India, a national genome monitoring panel, has covovax, a protein subunit vaccine, as booster immunity. Said it would be more effective. Adenovirus-based viral vector shots rather than Covishield.

Agrawal Said In a series of tweets after Covovax became the ninth shot cleared for emergency use by WHO, in the rise of Omicron, he revealed it, but “booster” The third dose as is superior to AstraZeneca / Covishield. “He does not believe that” the approved version based on the ancestral peplomer is very effective directly against Omicron. ”

Citing a study conducted in the United Kingdom, he said, “Immune enhancement after two doses of AZ / Covishield was much better than the inactivated virus vaccine … and because of the variant-specific immune response. It is possible to rapidly modify the protein. “

Experts say that booster immunization is accompanied by a single dose, even if the initial recommendation for the vaccine is two doses for complete vaccination, whatever the primary dose. Is called. Therefore, if one is completely jabed with two doses of Covishield, the booster will consist of one additional jab, even with another two doses of vaccine.

Experts told the US-based non-profit Mayo Clinic that “all boosters dramatically increase antibody response,” but booster decisions are based on how they responded to the vaccines they originally obtained. He said it should be done. Young men who were initially vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine may need a J & J booster because the mRNA vaccine is associated with a small risk of heart inflammation called myocarditis. Women under the age of 50 may wish to have a Moderna or Pfizer booster. The J & J vaccine is associated with a slightly higher risk of rare blood clotting in young women, “said Dr. Gregory Poland, Head of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group.

