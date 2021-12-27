COVID hospitalization rises amid a surge in Omicron





December 27, 2021-COVID-19 hospitalizations are beginning to increase as cases of Omicron variants surge and set daily records in some states. As of Monday morning, more than 71,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized nationwide. Latest data From the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. Almost 10% of inpatient beds are used for COVID-19, and 71% of all inpatient beds are used. About a week ago, more than 69,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. to UPI.. At the beginning of December, approximately 58,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. At the peak of Delta variantUPI reported that more than 100,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. In some parts of the United States, there were no beds available at the time. On Monday, New York had the highest number of 5,772 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, and Texas. Currently, there are an average of about 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States, an increase of 47% from last week, the highest number per day since January. Jonathan Reiner, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: , Told to CNN on Sunday. Public health officials are still uncertain how the proliferation of infectious diseases will lead to hospitalization and death in the coming weeks. Early data from other countries show that Omicron is highly contagious but may have a lower risk of hospitalization than the delta variant. However, the high number of cases can lead to increased nationwide hospitalizations and serious health consequences. “There may be less hospitalization, but that doesn’t mean zero,” said William Schaffner, MD, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Told to CNN On Friday. “Currently, there are many countries where hospitalization is increasing,” he said. CNN reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by at least 10% in the past week in about 12 states. In addition, pediatric hospitalizations in New York have quadrupled in recent weeks, especially among unvaccinated children aged 5-11 years.

