What you need to know about cloth, surgery, N95 and KN95 masks – NBC4 Washington





In a spiral Coronavirus outbreak In a number of cities and states across the country, US health authorities are again urging people to wear masks indoors in public to prevent their spread, regardless of vaccination status. This is because Omicron is much more infectious than previous coronavirus variants, causing a spike in COVID-19 in many countries, accounting for more than 73% of new infections. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some health professionals also say it’s time to rethink face mask options. Dr. Shira Abeles, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Diego, says the basic cloth mask is no longer going to cut it. “You are in an indoor location and the circulation is not good. You may not know if people are vaccinated. You just have a cloth mask and you are in a sultry room. Yeah, it’s very tight. Will fail sooner than the state.-Attached filtering mask ” Averez said. So which type of mask is best for the new Omicron COVID-19 variant? Due to the highly contagious variant of Omicron, some experts have found that a well-fitted high, such as the N95, amid concerns that commonly used cloths and surgical masks may not. We generally advise you to wear a filtration mask. Provides sufficient protection.



Photo by Boston Globe via Craig F. Walker / Getty Images File photo of N95 respiratory mask. In any case, health officials say that the best mask covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly, so there are no gaps on the sides of your face. The CDC He also advises us to choose a mask and nose wire with two or more layers to prevent air from leaking from above. It’s a good idea to lift the mask to see if it blocks the light. This means that the fabric may filter out more particles. If you want more protection, experts also recommend wearing two masks or combining them with a mask fitter to leave no gaps. What is the difference between N95 mask and KN95 mask? The N95 mask is a filter face piece respirator (FFR). The Code of Federal Regulations defines FFR as a negative pressure particle respirator with a filter as an integral part of the mask, or with the entire face mask made of filter material. N95 means that the mask is evaluated to filter at least 95% of the suspended particles it encounters. The mask is also manufactured to form a seal on the wearer’s face. The difference between N95 masks and KN95 masks is where the masks are certified. Masks have different approval sources and names based on the country of origin. Manufactured in the United States and certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health is called N95, R95, or P95. In China it is called KN95 and in Europe it is called FFP2. However, the CDC warns 60% of US KN95 respirators are counterfeit And it does not meet the requirements of NIOSH. Check this list to see the NIOSH approved N95 masks..

