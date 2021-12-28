7,058 new cases reported on Monday

The Mississippi Health Department Omicron is spreading, reporting a surge in new coronavirus cases on Monday after Christmas holidays.

MSDH reported 7,058 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. This reflects the total from December 22nd to December 26th.

At this time, it is unclear which mutation is responsible for the increase in cases, but cases of Omicron mutations are increasing in the state and are likely to continue to spread rapidly, state health officials say.

“Since the first Omicron was identified in Mississippi, Omicron has increased the proportion of samples sequenced weekly,” state epidemiologist Paul Buyers said in an email. .. “

MSDH officials said it would take several days to get results from the representative samples selected for the sequence.

Cases are expected to continue to rise during the holidays, but many choose to take the test.

More than 40 cars lined up at the Jackson-Hind General Health Center on Northside Drive on Monday afternoon.

Brandon’s Marvin and Brittany McLaughlin lined up around 2 pm on Monday. They had their children tested for coronavirus after learning at a Christmas gathering that their families tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple said that some of their children began to show symptoms. They tried to take the test in several other places, but no reservations were available.

At the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, LC and Bobbie Brown took their great-grandchildren to the health center for examination. LC Brown said the boy got in the car with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We had a booster, but we still wanted to see,” he said. “That’s all.”

In Hattiesburg, Nashville’s 26-year-old Olivia Kent was visiting her family for a vacation and suspected she might be infected with COVID-19. The results of the rapid test showed that she was positive.

“The last few days I’ve started to feel a little sick,” she said. “So I decided to come here to take the test.”

This is her second match against the virus. She said she was infected with COVID-19 in 2020, before the vaccine became available. Kent said she is now fully vaccinated.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be when it was still like a lot of unknowns,” she said. “The vaccination gave me more peace of mind. I don’t think it’s as bad as it would have been without it.”

On Monday, the state reported Five new coronavirus-related deaths, Four of them occurred on December 21st. The fifth death occurred on October 21st. Death was identified from the death certificate report and MSDH records.

Since the virus struck the state in March 2020, a total of 532,560 COVID-19 cases and 10,398 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Jackson:The mayor will continue to work in isolation at home after a positive COVID-19 test.

Just a few days before Christmas, Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Rumba Coronavirus positive Following regular home tests. He later told the Clarion Ledger that he was working from home while in quarantine.

On Monday, the State Department of Health reported 68 outbreaks at a Mississippi care facility. It has been reported that 11,405 coronaviruses have occurred in long-term care facilities and 2,105 people have died.

according to New York Times DatabaseAt least 1,328 new deaths and 189,714 cases were reported in the United States on Sunday. Over the past week, there were an average of 214,499 cases per day, an increase of 83% from the average two weeks ago.

Residents between the ages of 25 and 39 are 119,056 cases, representing the largest part of the infected population in the state.

Uncountable:Inaccurate death certificates across the country hide the true victims of COVID-19

Among patients under the age of 18, children between the ages of 11 and 17 have the highest infection rates, with 49,427 cases identified. The highest total death toll in the 65+ age group is reported at 7,198.

As of Sunday, at least 1,653,455 people have started the vaccination process in Mississippi, according to health ministry data. Since December 2020, approximately 1,442,054 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19. At least 1,442,054 people have received a third dose or booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

last week:Mississippi reports 4,668 COVID-19 cases and 46 associated deaths

According to the Ministry of Health website, it is estimated that as of December 20, approximately 506,487 people had recovered from the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of Harrison counties has steadily increased, with the county reporting the highest number of cases of 35,565. DeSoto County continues at 34,864. Hands County is followed by 34,832 cases. Jackson County reports 25,257 cases, and Rankin County reports a total of 23,618 cases.

According to the center’s Facebook page, the Jackson-Hines General Medical Center offers COVID-19 testing at five locations in Jackson and at Edwards, Hazelhurst, Utica, and Vicksburg.

Other test sites throughout the state are available by appointment. To find a test location or schedule a reservation, visit the following website: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22406,420,874.html..

Incident in Jackson Metro Area as of December 26, death after March 2020

Hinds County

Number of new deaths per day: 1

Number of new cases per day: 1,344

Total deaths: 653

Total number: 34,83 ​​2

Madison County

Number of new deaths per day: 0

Number of new cases per day: 466

Total deaths: 283

Total number: 15,769

Rankin County

Number of new deaths per day: 0

Number of new cases per day: 588

Total deaths: 408

Total number: 23,618

Hattiesburg’s American photographer Dominique Gwin contributed to the story.

Do you have a story to share?contact Lici Beveridge and [email protected]..Follow her Twitter @licibev also Facebook and facebook.com/licibeveridge..