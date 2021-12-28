Health
Omicron variants can cause severe COVID spikes in children
The Omicron variant It raises concerns from medical professionals across the country and can lead to increased hospitalization for children.
Around Los Angeles Times, California health officials recently said the hospitalization of children from COVID-19 in New York, which was hit by the Omicron wave, surged.
- “Unfortunately in New York gain Pediatric inpatients (mainly unvaccinated inpatients) have similar vaccination rates (ages 5-11 years), “said Dr. Ericapan, a California epidemiologist. I have written This week on Twitter. “Give your child a gift of vaccine protection as soon as possible as our cases (number) are increasing rapidly.”
So far, half of the children admitted to the hospital are under the age of five and are not yet vaccinated with COVID-19. Los Angeles Times.
- About 75% of hospitalized 12-15 year olds were not completely vaccinated.
- About 100% of people between the ages of 5 and 11 were not completely vaccinated.
Dr. Eric Fagle Din, Epidemiologists and health economists, In New York City, COVID-19 infections in children’s hospitals have increased “four-fold”. During the week of December 19th compared to December 5th — when Omicron variants began to attack the United States.
A few days after the first discovery of the Omicron variant, The Daily Beast reported Highly contagious Omicron variant We sent a large number of unvaccinated children (under 5 years old) to a South African hospital.
- “The trend we are seeing now is that, unlike what we have seen before, hospitalizations for children under the age of five are particularly increasing,” he said. Wasilla JasatAccording to the South African Government Advisor The Daily Beast.
- “We have always seen that children have not been significantly affected by the COVID epidemic in the past and have not had many hospitalizations. In the third wave, infants under the age of 5 and 15-19 More hospitalizations were seen in adolescents aged, and now at the beginning of this fourth wave, there was a very rapid increase in all age groups, especially below. 5 seconds. “
