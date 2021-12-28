A record high of 415 COVID-19 cases reported on Christmas Eve in the Waterloo region, 917 on vacation





The Waterloo region once again broke the record for a day’s COVID-19 infection, with 415 new infections reported on Christmas Eve and a total of 917 infections reported in three days.

Monday’s latest information on public health Dashboard We showed 415 cases due to 24 hours on Christmas Eve, 281 cases on Christmas day, and 205 cases on Boxing Day.

This is the third time the Waterloo region has broken a day’s record in the past week. A total of 232 cases were reported on Thursday, followed by 270 cases. Friday..

“The number will increase after this holiday season,” said Zahid Bat, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Waterloo. “Initially, when we had the mutation, I think it was more fever and other symptoms associated with fever, but here there may be a runny nose, headache, or some malaise. “ Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,960 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed in the Waterloo region. The number of active cases has also surged to 759 in the last three days, bringing the total to 1,927. On the other hand, the total of 171 cases resolved during the holidays is 21,689. No new virus-related deaths have been reported in the last 72 hours. Public health has identified an additional 9 cases as Omicron variants and an additional 11 cases as Delta. Currently, there are 61 Omicron cases, 4,027 deltas, and 7,333 strains of concern in the region. Another was hospitalized for the virus and three more were hospitalized in the ICU. Currently 22 people are hospitalized and 9 are receiving intensive care. The number of active facilities in the Waterloo region has decreased by three to a total of 14. Just before Christmas, this area Added appointments for over 10,000 booster doses At Bingemans. Bat says the fact that the spot fills up quickly is good. “This means that more people want to get vaccinated,” he said. “The more people are vaccinated, the more they help reduce infections. “Even if you are vaccinated against this booster, it will take about two weeks to get that level of immunity.” In Ontario, health officials confirmed 9,418 new cases of the new coronavirus on Monday. This follows Friday’s 9,571 new cases, Saturday’s 10,412 new cases, and Sunday’s 9,862 new cases. The state recorded five new deaths on Monday, the state’s total deaths reached 10,161, and an additional 1,899 illnesses are expected to be resolved, with up to 632,365 recovered cases in Ontario. became. Report from Heather Senolan of CTV Kitchener and File from CTV Toronto

