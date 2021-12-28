Oregon reports an additional 25 COVID-19-related deaths on holiday weekends. 3,585 new cases

In St. Charles Bend, the number of COVID-19 cases has been the lowest at 16 since mid-July.

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) —25 new COVID-19-related deaths reported during the four-day Christmas weekend in Oregon, three from Deschutes County, with a state death toll of 5,623. The number of people has increased, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Monday.

OHA also reported new confirmed putative cases of COVID-19 at 3,585 at 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the state to a total of 414,140.

Twenty-five new deaths and 3,585 new cases reported on Monday include data recorded by the county during the four days from December 23 to 26.

Oregon is moving towards its goal of increasing 1 million by February

On December 17, Governor Kate Brown vaccinated more than one million Oregons with the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January as the state prepares to face the expected surge in cases from Omicron variants. Announced the goal of boosting vaccination.

When the challenge began on December 17, 949,749 people were boosted. Since then, an additional 145,346 Oregons have received boosters. As of Monday, Oregon said it needed 854,654 people to reach its goal and get boosters from Omicron variants to make our state safer. Find a booster here..

Vaccines and booster shots available in multiple locations

Last Thursday, OHA announced four new high-dose vaccine centers with easy access to COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The large numbers of sites all offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boost immunization, and pediatric doses to accommodate the large number of people seeking vaccination. Many services have expanded during the holiday season. To find out more about the location and service hours of mass vaccination sites, including changes due to bad weather Visit the OHA web page..

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 381, 23 more than Sunday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than on Sunday.

There are 56 adult ICU beds out of a total of 649 (9% availability) and 311 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082 (8% availability).

December 27, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 56(9%) 22 (7%) 5 (6%) 7 (8%) 1 (2%) 1 (10%) 13 (31%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 311(8%) 46 (2%) 28 (5%) 75 (13%) 38 (9%) 12 (24%) 51 (12%) 61 (51%)

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion, Pork, Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties

Region 5: Jackson County and Josephine County

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Marul, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warois counties

St. Charles Bend reported 16 COVID-19 cases as of early Monday. This is the lowest total since mid-July. Two of them were both in the ICU using a ventilator. According to the hospital, neither ICU patient was completely vaccinated, but 15 of the 16 COVID-positive patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that a new dose of 3,278 COVID-19 vaccines was added to the state’s immune registries on December 26. The remaining 1,765, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on December 26.

The 7-day moving average is currently 18,801 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,774,636 Pfizer Communities, 158,669 Pfizer Children, 2,480,850 Modana, and 254,746 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,039,196 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 2,759,458 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Monday.

Cases and deaths

The newly confirmed putative COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (9), Benton (105), Craccamus (428), Kratsop (10), Colombia (30), Couse (26), Crook (6). Located in the county of. ), Curry (1), Deshutes (324), Douglas (52), Grant (5), Harney (8), Hood River (13), Jackson (169), Jefferson (25), Josephine (104), Klamath ( 18), Lane (256), Lincoln (32), Lynn (155), Marur (9), Marion (97), Morrow (7), Multnomah (1,032), Pork (23), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (12) 37), Union (20), Wasco (10), Washington (540), Yamhill (22).

Oregon had 1,553 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 23 December, 958 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 24 December, and 515 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 25 December. We report cases and 559 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases. The case on December 26th. Due to weekend holidays, the number of cases may be lower than expected.

The 5,599th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 91-year-old woman from Deschutes County who died at home on August 18. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,600th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 44-year-old woman from Clackamas County who was positive on November 20 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on November 22. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,601th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 55-year-old man from Yamhill County who was positive on 9 November and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on 27 November. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,602nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 69-year-old man from Umatilla County who died positive on October 5 and at the Providence Portland Medical Center on November 1. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,603th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who was positive on October 16 and died at home on November 11. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,604th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 80-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died at home on November 7. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,605th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 48-year-old man from Deschutes County who was positive on October 25 and died in St. Charles Bend on November 4. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,606th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 95-year-old man from Deschutes County who was positive on October 25 and died at home on November 4. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,607th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who was positive on November 2 and died at the Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center on November 10. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,608th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 79-year-old man from Linn County who was positive on November 5 and died at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital on November 12. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,609th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 74-year-old woman from Linn County who died at home on November 10 after being tested positive on November 10. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,610th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on November 1 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on November 11. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,611th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 64-year-old woman from Marion County who was positive on November 10 and died at home on November 10. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,612th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 93-year-old female from Josephine County who was positive on December 13 and died at home on December 23. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,613th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 65-year-old man from Jackson County who died at home on May 11. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,614th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 92-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on 22 December and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on 24 December. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,615th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 47-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on December 13 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on December 22. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,616th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 80-year-old man from Jackson County who died on December 22 at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,617th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on 16 December and died at the Mercy Medical Center on 23 December. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,618th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 68-year-old woman from Douglas County who was positive on December 8 and died on December 18. The place of death has been confirmed. She had no fundamental condition.

The fifth, 619th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who was positive on November 7 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on December 22. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,620th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 95-year-old woman from Washington County who was positive on 28 November and died at home on 19 December. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,621th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 82-year-old woman from Lane County who died on December 22 at the Mackenzie Willamet Medical Center. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,622th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 88-year-old woman from Klamath County who died on December 23 at the Sky Lakes Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,623th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 49-year-old man from Klamath County who was positive on November 24 and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on December 21. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccine

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English languagealsoSpanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.