Shasta County Public Health Reduces COVID-19 Reports





The number of COVID-19 cases in Shasta County declined in December, but new cases are increasing across the state as Omicron variants spread. The Shasta County Public Health Service has warned people to vaccinate before gathering for travel or vacation. The 2020 holiday celebration caused a surge in COVID-19 outbreaks, filling Shasta County hospitals and making January 2021 one of the worst three months of coronavirus-related deaths. Scroll down for this week’s updates from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Scroll down to Daily Updates for updated case numbers and data. Monday: County reduces COVID-19 reports after case numbers decline Public Health has announced that it will reduce the number of COVID-19 reports it publishes to two per week starting January 3. The agency will publish new total number of cases, hospitalizations and death data on Tuesdays and Fridays. Social media Shasta County COVID-19 Dashboard.. Since August, Public Health has published reports every weekday except holidays. The reason for the reduced number of reports was a decrease in cases of COVID-19 in December, said the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency. This was after a surge in outbreaks from August to November. As of Monday, 653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in December.

This is 85% lower than the September case total of 4,295. Shasta County COVID-19 Number The number of cases, hospitalizations and others reported on Monday by Shasta County Public Health are: New Cases: 92 — Includes cases identified between Thursday and Sunday last week.

Total number of cases: 23,016 — 10,513 males, 12,375 females, 128 gender unknown

New reported deaths: 0

Total deaths: 481

Hospitalization: 40-12 in the intensive care unit

Active case: 141 New cases by age group: 0-12 years: 5

13-19 years old: 2

20-29 years old: 20

30-39 years old: 17

40-49 years old: 12

50-59 years old: 10

60-69 years old: 14

70-79 years: 7

80-89 years: 5

90 years and over: 0

Unreported age: 0 Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic from Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreational Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redding.com/story/news/2021/12/27/coronavirus-in-shasta-county-public-health-reduces-covid-19-reporting-covid-vaccine-near-me-us-map/9027690002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos