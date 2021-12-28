COVID hospitalization doubled in days at Parkland Hospital





According to the hospital’s chief medical officer, 35 active cases were reported in Parkland last Thursday. That number is 70 as of Monday.

Dallas, Texas — The man leading the fight against COVID-19 in the largest public hospital in northern Texas, with a rapid epidemic of Omicron variants, is now the predominant strain of the virus in the Dallas / Fort Worth region. It states. Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer at Parkland Hospital, told WFAA on Monday that the hospital will open two new COVID wards due to the surge in cases and hospitalizations. The hospital once shut down the original COVID unit and maintained an area of ​​36 beds available to fight the virus. “What we’re looking at right now is pretty remarkable,” said Dr. Chan. “Just two weeks ago, we were talking about Omicron accounting for about 1% of all cases in the United States. Now we are between 70% and 80%, and perhaps more.” New data from the UT Southwestern Medical Center states: “The highly contagious Omicron variant has rapidly outpaced the Delta variant in many parts of the United States, and now in Texas and its regions, Omicron is now the major variant of the virus and sequenced in UT Southwestern. It accounts for more than 95% of the positive tests done. “ The data also states that “holiday gatherings can supercharge the level of infection in our area.” “It’s worth noting that this variant can take over the country completely in two weeks,” said Chan. According to the same data, the peak of the Omicron variant is still weeks away, and it is predicted that by mid-January, 800 new infections per day could be reported in Dallas County. For Tarrant County, that number is 550. Click here to view the complete forecast model. Dallas County reported 874 new COVID cases last Thursday. NEW: Dallas County reports 17 deaths, including a total of 874 new positive 2019 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 188 possible cases. pic.twitter.com/3nf2N4E9A0 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 23, 2021 Mr Chan said hospitalizations are also increasing in Parkland. Last Thursday, Chan said he went on vacation, and a lively incident sat at 35. On Monday, he said there were 70 cases. Another 40 has recovered, which means they are no longer infectious but are still hospitalized. “We’re talking again about more than 100 patients who are actively ill or recovering at Parkland Hospital,” said Chan. Chan added that more than 90% of hospitalized individuals have not been vaccinated. John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth told WFAA on Sunday that they are currently treating 80 COVID patients, a number of 32 last week. Omicron is more infectious but milder than the delta type, Chan added. Currently, the most important hurdle is to maintain the health of hospital staff. The higher the infection rate, the sooner frontline workers will enter quarantine. The CDC is backing it-reducing mandatory quarantine requirements on Monday 10th to 5th for asymptomatic people. “This can overwhelm any healthcare system,” said Chan. “As we start increasing the number of infections in the community, it will hurt our staff.”

