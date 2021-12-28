Six kids get dengue fever in Delhi and tolls reach 23-New Indian Express





Along Express news service New Delhi: The eight-month-old boy was one of six minors who succumbed to dengue fever in the last two months, according to a report released Monday by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and died of dengue fever in Delhi. The number reached 23 in 2021. SDMC) – A node agency for aggregating data on vector-mediated diseases in the city. The number of cases of dengue fever has exceeded 9,500 in the city, but about 130 new cases have been recorded in the past week. The rise was much smaller than it was a few weeks ago. Until December 18, the official number of dengue deaths maintained by SDMC was 17.

A total of 9,545 cases of dengue fever and 23 deaths were recorded by December 25, according to a report on vector-borne disease released on Monday. These six deaths currently reported occurred between late October and late November, SDMC executives said. One of the victims, a toddler boy, was only eight months old. A resident of Kirari, he died at CNBC Hospital on November 3rd. Other minors who succumbed to dengue during this period included Melory’s 15-year-old boy who died at Rainbow Children’s Hospital on October 28, and Dakshinpuri’s 8-year-old girl at AIIMS on November 5. Died in the hospital. Details shared by SDMC stakeholders. According to officials, the other three minors, all boys aged 7, 10, and 13, succumbed to dengue fever on October 29, October 21, and November 21. A total of 1,269 dengue fever cases were recorded from December to 25th. The cases of dengue fever reported in the last few years were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020). In October, it exceeded 10,600, making it the worst dengue fever outbreak in the capital. The death toll from dengue this year is the highest in the capital since 2016, when the death toll was 10. The capital recorded two deaths from dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and ten in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

