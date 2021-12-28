Missouri health leaders say the presence of Omicron variants is rising across the state

Jefferson City, Missouri (KY3)-More than half of the community sewer samples tested from the week of December 20 showed the presence of the Omicron variant.

The Missouri Senior Services Department (DHSS) monitors COVID-19 trends by testing wastewater in the state-wide community in partnership with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the University of Missouri, Columbia, and wastewater treatment companies. doing. The team has been testing wastewater samples for almost a year looking for the presence of viral variants that cause COVID-19.

Sequencing tests confirmed the first presence of the Omicron variant in two sets of sewer samples collected in Jackson and Buchanan counties on December 7-8. In both wastewater systems, the COVID-19 virus chain was identified as having a mutation associated with Omicron. This indicates that the Omicron variant virus is likely to be present in the population of these sewerage areas.

Extended testing during the week of December 20 showed that 32 of the 57 samples had mutations associated with the Omicron variant. There are three Kansas City facilities (Blue River, Westside, Birmingham), seven St. Louis facilities (Remei, Grand Glaize, Cold Water Creek, Bissell Point, Fenton, Lower Melamec, Missouri River) and five. Includes St. Charles County. Facilities (St. Peters Spencer Creek, Ducket Creek Sewerage District WWTF # 1, Ducket Creek Sewerage District WWTF # 2, O’Fallon, Wentzville), Branson (Cool Park Creek and Compton Drive), Springfield Northwest, Provisional Sallink Creek Regional, Troy South East, Farmington East, Perryville South East, Colombia, St. Joseph, Asserton, Cape Girard, Nixa, Westplanes, Washington, Oak Grove, Festus Crystal City, Joplin Key Creek.

“A powerful program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewer sampling provides reliable information about the presence of viruses and their variants,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Because the presence of Omicron variants is much more prevalent each week and we are already facing the threat of delta variants and an increasing number of cases of influenza, COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination, and other mitigation measures. Action is becoming more important. “

DHSS continues to encourage residents to follow preventive strategies such as wearing masks in public indoor environments, washing their hands frequently, and maintaining physical distance from others.

“We continue to rally during this holiday season, and we strongly recommend that you test before and after these events and trips to limit the spread of unintended viruses,” Kawelauf said. “If you feel sick, stay home and don’t risk getting your loved one sick. With the growing demand for these services, identify where and when to take the test. In some cases, it is important for the individual to plan ahead. “

Public health professionals around the world are working swiftly to learn more about Omicron variants and how they affect the health and safety of their citizens. The severity of the disease caused by Omicron is still unknown. Scientists are also studying how existing vaccines and treatments protect against Omicron.

Sequencing test results are updated weekly and COVID-19 Sewerage Monitoring Story Map.. The online story map will be updated on December 28th with the latest variant data.

DHSS will continue to work with public health partners to monitor the growth of Omicron variants and trends in other variants. For more information on Missouri’s variant monitoring efforts, visit: Health.Mo.Gov..

It is highly recommended that anyone over the age of 5 protect themselves from COVID-19 by being fully vaccinated (boosted for those over the age of 16). Missouri citizens also need to take advantage of the opportunity to get the flu vaccine each year as part of their risk-reducing efforts to protect themselves and others from seasonal respiratory illness.

Travelers to the United States You must continue to follow the CDC recommendations for a safe trip.Facts about the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine MOStopsCovid.com..

How Missouri Citizens Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine:

・ Check the vaccine reservation at Vaccines.gov, You can search for availability by vaccine type (such as Pfizer).

-Call the CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline (1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489)). Help is available in multiple languages.

・ A local vaccination event in Missouri MOStopsCovid.com..

• Elderly people and adults at home can make arrangements using the following information: MOStopsCovid.com/seniors

Missouri DHSSCOVID-19 Public Hotline

▪ 1-877-435-8411

▪ Mon-Fri, 7:30 am-7: 30 pm

How Missouri Citizens Get a Free COVID-19 Test:

· Schedule a walk-in or test appointment at one of the state’s free community testing sites. COVID-19 community test site..

· Order a test for free in the state Home COVID-19 inspection program..

· Find a free test option near you Federal pharmacy location..

