Health
New COVID-19 treatment may not be widely available prior to Omicron surge
With the rise in the incidence of New Orleans (WVUE) -COVID-19, hospitalizations in the state have doubled in the past week.
There is hope that two new FDA-approved therapies may keep many cases away from the hospital, but experts may not be widely available in time for this latest surge. I’m afraid.
Both Pfizer and current Merck have tablets that can be prescribed to be taken twice daily for 5 days within 5 days of experiencing COVID symptoms.
“They will really run short. They can’t be picked up and taken home like oseltamivir or Tamiflu, as in the case of the flu, because they can’t be called suddenly.” Dr. .LSU Health’s Fred Lopez said.
Many medical professionals warn that this could slow down the ability of treatment to help fight the wave of infection coming from Omicron, and the number of cases doubles every two days.
“It’s an amazing rate. So it seems to be mild in most cases, but even if the risk of hospitalization is low, if something spreads rapidly, it will infect far more people and it will. When it happens, Dr. Jennifer Avengo of the New Orleans Health Department said:
However, according to the data, Pfizer tablets reduce hospitalization and death by 89%, and Merck reduces that possibility by 30%. Both can be taken home and reach far more people than monoclonal antibodies depleted by Omicron.
“It’s about reducing virus replication. It shortens your course and in that sense helps your body fight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t quarantine, everything else you normally do. It doesn’t mean that you don’t have to take precautions, “health educator Dr. Eric Griggs said.
However, the FDA can affect the elderly and bones and cartilage, so if other treatments are not available for patients over the age of 18 with underlying disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, Merck. Approved the pill as a little last resort. Not only does it grow, it causes reproductive disorders in women who are about to become pregnant or are pregnant.
Pfizer’s more effective tablets are approved for people over the age of 12 who also have an underlying illness, but are severely or with widely used medications such as statins, anticoagulants, and some antidepressants. Not recommended for people with severe kidneys or liver disease as it can cause life-threatening interactions.
“It’s a really good choice for those at high risk or who may not have access to vaccines or other types of treatments. It’s definitely a good thing, but I want to talk with caution. Your doctor. “Griggs said.
Merck is expected to have enough pills for 3.1 million people by the end of January. The first 378,000 is expected within two weeks.
Pfizer plans to supply 265,000 people by the end of January. The first supply is scheduled within a few days.
Is there a spelling or grammatical error in the story? click here I will report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. all rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.fox8live.com/2021/12/28/new-covid-19-treatments-may-not-be-widely-available-before-omicron-surge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]