New COVID-19 treatment may not be widely available prior to Omicron surge

With the rise in the incidence of New Orleans (WVUE) -COVID-19, hospitalizations in the state have doubled in the past week.

There is hope that two new FDA-approved therapies may keep many cases away from the hospital, but experts may not be widely available in time for this latest surge. I’m afraid.

Both Pfizer and current Merck have tablets that can be prescribed to be taken twice daily for 5 days within 5 days of experiencing COVID symptoms.

“They will really run short. They can’t be picked up and taken home like oseltamivir or Tamiflu, as in the case of the flu, because they can’t be called suddenly.” Dr. .LSU Health’s Fred Lopez said.

Many medical professionals warn that this could slow down the ability of treatment to help fight the wave of infection coming from Omicron, and the number of cases doubles every two days.

“It’s an amazing rate. So it seems to be mild in most cases, but even if the risk of hospitalization is low, if something spreads rapidly, it will infect far more people and it will. When it happens, Dr. Jennifer Avengo of the New Orleans Health Department said:

However, according to the data, Pfizer tablets reduce hospitalization and death by 89%, and Merck reduces that possibility by 30%. Both can be taken home and reach far more people than monoclonal antibodies depleted by Omicron.

“It’s about reducing virus replication. It shortens your course and in that sense helps your body fight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t quarantine, everything else you normally do. It doesn’t mean that you don’t have to take precautions, “health educator Dr. Eric Griggs said.

However, the FDA can affect the elderly and bones and cartilage, so if other treatments are not available for patients over the age of 18 with underlying disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, Merck. Approved the pill as a little last resort. Not only does it grow, it causes reproductive disorders in women who are about to become pregnant or are pregnant.

Pfizer’s more effective tablets are approved for people over the age of 12 who also have an underlying illness, but are severely or with widely used medications such as statins, anticoagulants, and some antidepressants. Not recommended for people with severe kidneys or liver disease as it can cause life-threatening interactions.

“It’s a really good choice for those at high risk or who may not have access to vaccines or other types of treatments. It’s definitely a good thing, but I want to talk with caution. Your doctor. “Griggs said.

Merck is expected to have enough pills for 3.1 million people by the end of January. The first 378,000 is expected within two weeks.

Pfizer plans to supply 265,000 people by the end of January. The first supply is scheduled within a few days.

