Health
Symptoms of the Omicron variant can change based on the status of the COVID vaccine
The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus It has become the dominant stock in the United States.Now more reports Symptoms of Omicron variant It is beginning to emerge from frontline workers.
Dr. Craig SpencerA New York Emergency Room Doctor, recently shared case information about what was seen in the Emergency Room regarding COVID-19. Here’s what he found:
- All patients who got Third booster COVID-19 vaccine shot I had mild symptoms. This includes sore throat, malaise and muscle aches.
- Patients treated twice Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine There were mild symptoms, but more than those who received three doses. He said he had more fatigue, more coughs, and more dire symptoms overall.
- Those who took one dose Johnson & Johnson was worseI have a fever for a few days and feel terrible. Fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and cough were also common COVID-19 symptoms in this group.
- All patients who needed to be hospitalized were not vaccinated. Unvaccinated people had “severe shortness of breath” and “walked and lost oxygen.” He said. Unvaccinated people needed “oxygen to breathe regularly” He added..
All patients I saw on Covid who received the third “booster” dose showed mild symptoms.
Mild mainly means sore throat. Lots of sore throat. There is also fatigue, perhaps muscle aches.
I have no difficulty breathing. There is no shortness of breath.
Everything is a little uncomfortable, but no problem.
— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 27, 2021
Dr. Bruce Patterson working for a single cell diagnostic company IncellDx And that Chronic Covid Treatment CenterIn an interview, he told me that he had seen many new cases recently, many of them had similar COVID-19 symptoms.
- “It’s fatigue that’s always present in COVID,” he said. He also stated that there was less loss of taste and smell among COVID-19 patients.
- “I have never seen tremendous shortness of breath. There are many headaches. As you know, sniffing around, such things are common cold-like symptoms, but fatigue. there is.”
Overall, early data and research The omicron COVID-19 variant causes less serious symptoms Hospitalized, as I wrote Dessert news.
- That said, the new COVID-19 variant Avoid the COVID-19 vaccine, This means that there is a risk of new variants while remaining fully vaccinated.
- There are some studies from Oregon Health & Science University This suggests that fully vaccinated people may also be “hyperimmunized” if they eventually become infected with COVID-19.
