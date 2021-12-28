High influenza activity in Tennessee





As of December 27, Tennessee is one of seven states with “high” or “very high” influenza activity levels.

Knoxville, Tennessee — This week, Tennessee doctors are seeing an increase in flu cases. “It’s not a big surge yet, but it’s very early in the flu season,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “There have been cases of influenza, some of which require hospitalization.” He recommended that people who began to feel symptomatic should be tested for influenza in addition to the COVID-19 test. “The flu is awake there,” he said. “I’m worried that the COVID surge and the flu surge will occur more or less at the same time.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee is one of seven states with “high” or “very high” influenza activity levels as of December 27. Of course, COVID-19 is also a concern for cases that rise as well as Omicron variants spread. To prevent hospitalization with COVID-19, Dr. R. Michael Green of Internal Medicine said there are five things you can do. “The first is our actions, what we choose to do in our lives,” he said. “Second, we can take the test.” He also emphasized the importance of vaccination and booster shots, even for those who have recovered from COVID-19. “Usually somewhere between three, six or nine months, your body needs to remind you how to fight COVID,” he said. If you get sick, there are treatments that can help keep you away from the hospital. “Fourth, there are some antibodies that can help after exposure or when you’re already starting to get sick,” Dr. Green said. “And finally, there are new additions of oral medications that could potentially help if you are already infected.” According to the Tennessee Department of Health, about 16,000 people are currently tested for COVID-19 each week. That’s about half of the tests we saw during the September surge.

