Cancer patients suffering from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection after vaccination remain very vulnerable: Research | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Typical image. (IANS) According to one study, fully vaccinated cancer patients with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection remain at high risk of hospitalization and death. Studies published in the journal Annual Tumor ReportShowed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had a hospitalization rate of 65%, an ICU or ventilator ventilation rate of 19%, and a mortality rate of 13%. Toni Choueiri, director of the genitourinary care center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said: “That’s why a multi-layered approach that includes masking and social distance, in addition to vaccination and boost immunization against COVID-19, remains an essential approach for the foreseeable future,” added Choueiri. Data were collected between November 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, after which a booster immune vaccine was recommended for cancer patients. “Immune measurements are not routinely collected in clinical care, so it is unclear if these were patients who initiated an effective immune response after vaccination. Many new data are on cancer, especially blood. It suggests that the number of patients with cancer does not increase. Appropriate protective antibody response. ” Jeremy Warner, associate professor at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, said. It should be noted that “many of the same factors identified before vaccination became available, age, comorbidities, performance status, and advanced cancer” still appear to cause many adverse consequences. It’s important, “he said. The team identified 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 for this study, but were rarely vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated was 54, and 46% of those who were fully vaccinated had reduced levels of lymphocytes (T and B cells) involved in the immune response to the virus. Lymphocytopenia generally occurs in cancer patients receiving anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody or CAR-T cell therapy for hematological malignancies such as lymphoma and leukemia. This study seems to support previous observations that patients with hematological malignancies are at increased risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19. However, the researchers noted that the number of patients in this study was too small to draw definitive conclusions about certain types of anticancer therapies that may be associated with breakthrough infections. Patients using corticosteroid treatment regimens also appeared to be susceptible to hospitalization. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to the headline and text.

