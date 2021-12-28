Health
All the signs and symptoms of Omicron to watch out for, and why their strains continue to cause concern
Most of us are quite familiar with the three “classical” signs COVID Now.
Cough, fever, loss of smell and taste.
However, as new variants are developed, it is now believed that there are more than 20 symptoms of coronavirus-according to. ZOE Covid Symptom Research App
According to experts, the new variant may not be so serious Symptoms.
But Tim Spector, a professor of the ZOE Covid app in the UK, said taking the test is more important than ever. Even if there are no symptoms -We aim to keep new variants under control in response to the surge in infection rates.
“Omicron is probably much more like the mild variants found in vaccinated people. [but still subsequently taken ill] Above all in Delta, “he said.
“Therefore, simply believing in official government advice will cause cold-like symptoms that people do not recognize as Covid.”
But what are the symptoms to watch out for? Why does this “mild” stock continue to raise concerns?
This is all you need to know.
The ZOE Covid Symptom StudyIs funded by the UK Government and has identified the main symptoms associated with Covid, saying it will vary slightly depending on whether or not it is vaccinated.
headache
Although not as well known as the three “main” Covid symptoms, headaches are actually one of the earliest signs of the disease.
In fact, head pain has been reported to be one of the most common signs.
The study found that Covid’s headaches tended to be moderate to severe, with reported “pulsing,” “pushing,” or “stabbing” pain on both sides of the head.
Headaches are likely to last for more than 3 days and are often resistant to regular painkillers.
snot
During the recent winter waves, ZOE studies have found that runny nose is the second most common sign of Covid.
After headaches, about 60% of people who were positive and lost their sense of smell also reported having a runny nose.
However, symptoms such as colds and allergies are so common that it is hard to say that runny nose is the definitive symptom of Covid.
The study also emphasizes that a runny nose is unlikely to indicate that a patient has been infected with the coronavirus if the Covid rate is low.
sneeze
A ZOE study emphasizes that sneezing is much more likely to be a sign of a cold or allergy, but sneezing more than usual can be a sign of Covid in a vaccinated person. There is sex.
Many people with Covid may sneeze, but it says, “Sneezing is so common that this is not a definitive symptom.”
sore throat
Sore throat is a lesser-known symptom of COVID-19, but it is an early sign of the disease and is fairly common in children and adults up to the age of 65.
Sore throat associated with the coronavirus tends to be relatively mild and often persists within 5 days.
If the pain persists, it is likely another cause and you should contact your doctor.
According to ZOE data, almost half of people infected with Covid report sore throat.
It can be a symptom of Covid, but most people with a sore throat will probably catch a cold.
Malaise
Despite being a lesser-known symptom of COVID-19, fatigue is one of the early signs of illness and is more common than the “classical” symptom.
Fatigue is not the same as normal fatigue and drowsiness. It is a kind of extreme fatigue or “cleaned up” sensation that persists with rest and a good night’s sleep.
Climbing stairs or getting out of bed often reports “brain fog” as part of coronavirus-related fatigue and may seem more difficult.
Loss of smell
It remains the strongest indicator of Covid infection, regardless of a person’s age, gender, or severity of the disease.
People with Covid may not lose their sense of smell altogether, but it can change, so they can’t smell strong scents and can affect their taste sensation. there is.
Persistent cough
Persistent cough is widely accepted as one of Covid’s three main symptoms, but according to a ZOE study, only 4 out of 10 people infected with the virus experience this. To do.
In this context, “sustainability” means coughing “more than half a day”, many times a day.
Covid coughs are usually dry coughs, as compared to chest coughs, which cause sputum and mucus and can indicate a bacterial infection. Persistent cough tends to arrive about a few days after the illness and usually lasts about 4-5 days.
Why are you worried about Omicron if your symptoms are mild?
The emergence of Omicron cases and their subsequent surge are alarming all over the world.
There is still much to learn about variants, and it is not yet clear how the disease puts pressure on our health system when traveling during the winter.
Omicron can feel like a common cold to many of us, but it can still be fatal or cause long-term symptoms.
According to ZOE, 1 in 50 people with this disease suffers from long-term effects that can interfere with their daily lives.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/lifestyle/omicron-signs-symptoms-look-out-25798709
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
