Health
Parkland Hospital sees a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Parkland Hospital system in Dallas has doubled the number of patients in the last four days.
“That’s a bad situation,” Parkland Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang told NBC5.
Mr Chan said the numbers are going in the wrong direction.
Last Thursday, Parkland reported about 35 active COVID patients. On weekends, it doubled to more than 70 by Monday night, including 40 convalescent patients.
The hospital said staff are preparing to open two more COVID-19 wards by the end of this week.
Dr. Chan said most of the COVID-19 patients who would eventually be admitted to the hospital were not vaccinated.
“The undeniable thing is that over 90% of people with more serious illnesses, those in the ICU, and those in need of that type of care will be unvaccinated. Listen, everyone. , Vaccination may not be perfect. More breakthrough cases. But even breakthrough cases are less severe and unlikely to land you in my ICU “He said.
At Parkland Hospital, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased dramatically in just a few days. I spoke with Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer of Parkland. We talked about the surge and new variants that may be causing spikes.
Dr. Chan says the silver lining here is that the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta, but the problem is that it spreads faster and easier. He added that the situation would only progress next month.
“The good thing about Omicron is that a smaller percentage of affected people appear to need to be admitted to the hospital, but it is so well transmitted that the overall number of cases will be much higher. It is expected that the rate of hospitalization will be low, but the number of hospitalizations will be absolutely high. ” “I can’t clearly predict where that peak will be. I expect it to be in a couple of weeks, but I don’t know what level I’m talking about.”
Monoclonal antibody therapy will not be available until January
In addition, all Texas infusion centers (including those in Fort Worth) have run out of monoclonal antibodies that are effective against Omicron. Healthcare leaders have reported a shortage in the country, saying there will be no other shipments from the federal government until January.
The Texas Department of Health said, “We will contact those scheduled this week for advice. Other monoclonal antibodies are currently effective against the Omicron mutant, which accounts for more than 90% of new cases. Is not shown. ” In a written statement. “The Infusion Center will continue to provide antibodies prescribed by healthcare providers for people diagnosed with non-Omicron cases of COVID-19.”
The statement further stated, “Everyone is vaccinated as soon as possible, gets a booster as soon as they qualify, and takes precautions to prevent exposure to the virus that causes COVID. You need to protect yourself from 19-19 and spread it to others. “
The Texas SkyRanger flew over several COVID-19 test sites while long lines stretched down the street.
High demand for COVID-19 inspection
Also, due to the long routes around North Texas, it is currently very difficult to get a COVID-19 test.
For example, the Neighborhood Medical Center in North Dallas tests an average of 700-800 people a day, seven days a week... This is compared to just 40 or 50 tests per day prior to this surge in demand.
At many test sites, people wait up to 3 hours or more to take the COVID-19 test.
Click here to find resources on where to get a COVID test in northern Texas..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/parkland-dramatic-increase-in-hospitalizations-covid-19-patients-mostly-unvaccinated/2847234/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]