Parkland Hospital sees a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Parkland Hospital system in Dallas has doubled the number of patients in the last four days.

“That’s a bad situation,” Parkland Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang told NBC5.

Mr Chan said the numbers are going in the wrong direction.

Last Thursday, Parkland reported about 35 active COVID patients. On weekends, it doubled to more than 70 by Monday night, including 40 convalescent patients.

The hospital said staff are preparing to open two more COVID-19 wards by the end of this week.

Dr. Chan said most of the COVID-19 patients who would eventually be admitted to the hospital were not vaccinated.

“The undeniable thing is that over 90% of people with more serious illnesses, those in the ICU, and those in need of that type of care will be unvaccinated. Listen, everyone. , Vaccination may not be perfect. More breakthrough cases. But even breakthrough cases are less severe and unlikely to land you in my ICU “He said.

At Parkland Hospital, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased dramatically in just a few days. I spoke with Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer of Parkland. We talked about the surge and new variants that may be causing spikes.

Dr. Chan says the silver lining here is that the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta, but the problem is that it spreads faster and easier. He added that the situation would only progress next month.

“The good thing about Omicron is that a smaller percentage of affected people appear to need to be admitted to the hospital, but it is so well transmitted that the overall number of cases will be much higher. It is expected that the rate of hospitalization will be low, but the number of hospitalizations will be absolutely high. ” “I can’t clearly predict where that peak will be. I expect it to be in a couple of weeks, but I don’t know what level I’m talking about.”

Monoclonal antibody therapy will not be available until January

In addition, all Texas infusion centers (including those in Fort Worth) have run out of monoclonal antibodies that are effective against Omicron. Healthcare leaders have reported a shortage in the country, saying there will be no other shipments from the federal government until January.

The Texas Department of Health said, “We will contact those scheduled this week for advice. Other monoclonal antibodies are currently effective against the Omicron mutant, which accounts for more than 90% of new cases. Is not shown. ” In a written statement. “The Infusion Center will continue to provide antibodies prescribed by healthcare providers for people diagnosed with non-Omicron cases of COVID-19.”

The statement further stated, “Everyone is vaccinated as soon as possible, gets a booster as soon as they qualify, and takes precautions to prevent exposure to the virus that causes COVID. You need to protect yourself from 19-19 and spread it to others. “

The Texas SkyRanger flew over several COVID-19 test sites while long lines stretched down the street.

High demand for COVID-19 inspection

Also, due to the long routes around North Texas, it is currently very difficult to get a COVID-19 test.

For example, the Neighborhood Medical Center in North Dallas tests an average of 700-800 people a day, seven days a week... This is compared to just 40 or 50 tests per day prior to this surge in demand.

At many test sites, people wait up to 3 hours or more to take the COVID-19 test.

Click here to find resources on where to get a COVID test in northern Texas..