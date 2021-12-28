Omicron variants are skyrocketing, vaccinations and boosters maintain the most effective virus protection | News, Sports, Jobs

The HOUGHTON — Omicron variant has swept the country since it was first detected in the United States on December 1, and has become the leading strain of COVID-19 within a few weeks.

Variants are currently found in all 50 states. The number of cases in the United States has skyrocketed to the highest level since late summer. Hospitalization rates are also rising, especially in the Midwest and New England.

Over the past week, the United States has recorded an average of 201,330 new cases, 70,950 hospitalizations, and 1,345 deaths per day. In Michigan, an average of 6,533 cases were hospitalized daily, 3,877 were hospitalized and 126 died.

Much remains unclear about the new variants, but their rapid spread poses a significant threat to the recovery of the country’s pandemic. However, there are some positive signs from recent studies of new variants.

More data is needed to determine how Omicron is compared to other variants for severe illness and death. However, three recent studies have shown that Omicron infection can lead to milder cases than other variants.

These studies, conducted in South Africa, Scotland, and the United Kingdom, found that people infected with Omicron were less likely to become severely ill or hospitalized. The news is encouraging and suggests that countries may be able to survive the Omicron surge with fewer illnesses and fewer deaths.

However, these studies are preliminary and researchers have pointed out that their results may be influenced by a variety of other factors. Even if Omicron is unlikely to cause a serious illness, its increased infectivity can overwhelm hospitals and increase mortality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that Omicron is very likely to spread more easily than previous variants. Anyone infected can spread the virus to others, even if they are asymptomatic or vaccinated.

Omicron also appears to cause more groundbreaking infections, or infections among vaccinated people. This puts more people at risk of infection and may make it easier for variants to spread. However, according to preliminary data, infections in vaccinated people tend to be mild.

Despite breakthrough infections, the CDC states that vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

According to the CDC, the advent of Omicron makes it even more important for Americans to be vaccinated and boosted. The CDC recommends that all persons over the age of 5 be fully vaccinated and all persons over the age of 18 be boosted.

Another cause of optimism is that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first pill to treat COVID-19. Pfizer, the maker of pills, reported that it was likely to be effective against Omicron.

Immunization rates are rising slowly, but the United States lags behind many other countries. According to data from the CDC and the US Census Bureau, 73% of eligible Americans have been vaccinated at least once and 62% have been fully vaccinated. In Michigan, these rates are 63% and 57%, respectively.

As scientists and public health authorities continue to learn more about Omicron, vaccination remains the most effective defense against all COVID-19 variants. Americans are encouraged to be boosted as soon as possible. Boosters provide the strongest protection against both serious illness and early infections from all COVID-19 mutants.