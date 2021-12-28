Studies suggest that coronavirus remains in organs for several months





File – This 2020 electron micrograph provided by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories is a SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 to emerge from the surface of cultured cells isolated from US patients. In the lab showing virus particles. (NIAID-RML via AP)

((((Hill) — Data from a new study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can stay in different parts of the body for several months after infection, such as the heart and brain. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have discovered that the virus can spread from the respiratory tract to almost every other organ in the body and remain for months. Researchers described the study as “the most comprehensive analysis to date” of virus persistence throughout the body and brain. They performed necropsy of 44 patients who died with COVID-19 or with COVID-19 to map and quantify virus distribution throughout the body. Daniel Chertow, Principal Investigator in the New Pathogens Section of NIH, and his colleagues, said RNA from the virus was found in patients up to 230 days after the onset of symptoms. Investigation result, Preprinted online on Saturday ManuscriptWe will shed new light on patients suffering from the so-called “Long COVID-19”. The study found that the virus was replicated in multiple organ systems, even among patients with asymptomatic to mild COVID-19. According to experts, the case of COVID-19 does not give the whole picture

The virus was detected in all 44 cases, 79 of the 85 anatomical locations were detected, and body fluids were sampled. The “greatest burden” of infection was in the lungs and respiratory tract, but in this study, the virus “spreads early in the infection and infects not only the brain, but cells throughout the body, including eye tissue, muscle, and skin.” It has been shown that there is a possibility of peripheral nerves and tissues of the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine and lymphatic systems. “Our data support the early stages of viremia, which spread the virus throughout the body after a lung infection,” the researchers write. The effects of the long COVID-19 are not yet fully understood, but the problem can last for years. For example, it is not yet clear what problems will occur if fully vaccinated people become infected. This study was conducted on the bodies of people who died in the first year of the pandemic before the vaccine became available.



