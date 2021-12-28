Covid pills are “very promising”, but what are the challenges in using them? | US News

ACovid’s effective and widely available treatments are a major advance in managing pandemics, but the two recently approved antivirals in the United States carry the risk of supply shortages, serious illness and death. There are some important caveats, such as use only for expensive patients.

From Paxlovid Pfizer Molnupiravir at Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week. Tablets can be a breakthrough for the most vulnerable people, as they can be taken home twice a day for five days to prevent hospitalization and death. For those who are considered to be at high risk of serious illness, Paxrovid was found to be 89% effective when taken within the first 3 days of symptoms and 88% effective in the first 5 days. ..

Andrew Pekosi, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, described the pill as “very promising.”

“These have important roles in limiting severe illnesses. Effective use of them can be a real challenge,” Pecos said.

These challenges include the fact that while the supply of Pfizer treatments is very limited, Merck treatments are less effective than expected. And pills aren’t for everyone.

Both treatments are given only to people at high risk of hospitalization or death in Covid-19, a population studied in clinical trials. Merck treatment is not given to children or pregnant people. Pfizer pills are not recommended for people with liver or kidney problems. Also, the effects of other drugs may differ during the course of treatment.

There are also access issues. The drug should be taken as soon as possible after a positive test. Testing can be difficult to find in some of the most hit areas, and it often takes several days for results to return. Treatments are also available only by prescription from a doctor or healthcare professional and limit who can get it.

And only 65,000 courses An additional 200,000 courses will arrive in January, with one of the more effective Pfizer treatments available this month, with hundreds of thousands of cases expected to surge as Omicron variants spread. For example, Washington DC Highest rate Of a new case in the country.

“It will be very, very limited in that you can find it,” Pecos said.

And those shortages can continue in the short term. Creating antivirals is complex and it takes 6-8 months to increase production with Pfizer. Expectations To make a 120m course of treatment in 2022.

Pre-order by the U.S. government 10m coursePfizer’s treatment s and Merck’s 3mn. As with vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, government-purchased antivirals are provided free of charge.

Beyond supply, another challenge for Paxrovid is drug-drug interactions. Not all medications are affected, but certain medications (eg, some heart medications, anticoagulants, and herbal supplements such as St. John’s Wort) may be affected. People taking Pfizer medications should work closely with their doctors to monitor their interactions.

Merck’s treatments initially became more widely available, but only reduced hospitalization for high-risk patients by 30%.

“It was certainly not a magical drug,” said Peter Anderson, a professor of pharmaceutical science at the University of Colorado.

Merck’s treatment is intended for adults only, as it can interfere with the growth of bones and cartilage in children. It is also not recommended for pregnant people as animal studies have shown that it may have some effect on the foetation. Anderson said men who want to start a family should wait 90 days after treatment.

“This drug works by introducing mutations and errors in the replication of genetic material. The concern is that it can be the same as the replication of genetic material in gametes, or sperm and new embryos. “Anderson said.

Molnupiravir is used as an additional tool “limited to situations where other FDA-approved Covid treatments are inaccessible or clinically inadequate.” Said..

Other treatments for Covid may follow.

On the same day that Pfizer’s treatment was approved, study For remdesivir, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a 3-day antiviral drug was found to be very effective in avoiding hospitalization and death when given in the early stages of the disease.

The US government is also ordering sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody from GlaxoSmithKline and VirBiotechnology that acts against the Omicron variant.The last order for sotrovimab was recently shipped, but in the United States Orde It will be available 300,000 times in January, with an additional 1 m dose.

In addition to the vaccine, you should use Covid’s treatment. Not a substitute for them, Experts emphasized. These are especially important for people who do not respond well to the vaccine, such as those who cannot be vaccinated, those with weakened immunity, and the elderly.

Pekosz is worried that patients may have unrealistic expectations for antiviral drugs. “We have to make it clear to people what their expectations are. These medicines will keep people away from the hospital. Taking them the next day will not make you feel better. They are you. I’m not going to shorten my symptoms, “he said.

“It just keeps you away from the hospital, which is very important for high-risk groups,” said Pecos, “another thing that helps reduce the severity, hospitalization, and mortality of illnesses caused by Covid-19. We will provide you with two weapons. “

Unlike vaccines, these drugs do not target parts of the virus that tend to evolve, so they should work well against Omicron and other new variants.

There were some concerns that Merck’s drugs, which work by forcing the virus to mutate until ineffective, could accelerate the emergence of new variants. But experts believe this is unlikely.

“It’s as if an antiviral drug is hammering multiple parts of the virus, destroying multiple parts of the viral genome,” Pecos said. In fact, Molnupiravir is named after Thor’s mythical hammer, Mjolnir. “Therefore, the risk of mutations leading to mutations of other concerns arising from people taking these drugs is probably minimal.”

However, Pekosz is concerned that the virus may evolve to become resistant to these treatments, as has happened with some monoclonal antibodies. study, Remdesivir. He said that giving a mixture of different drugs instead of just one antiviral drug would probably prevent resistance.

“This is where the federal government can actually intervene to mediate transactions across pharmaceutical companies, and pharmaceutical companies can work together to make multidrug cocktails,” Pecos said.

In the meantime, treatment represents a “very important step forward,” Anderson said. “Now you are receiving really effective treatment for the people we are most worried about.”

“If the risky people have immediate access to treatment, they can basically stop replicating before the virus has settled,” he said. “You can save that person … that’s a big deal.”