Health
COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the Atlanta region.The hospital fills up
The COVID-19 Omicron wave is rapidly boosting the number of patients infected with the virus in Georgia hospitals, especially in the Atlanta area.
The number of patients hospitalized throughout the state for the virus increased by more than 50% in a week and exceeded 1,900 on Monday. This is the highest number since mid-October, when the number of cases was still declining after reaching a state record of over 6,000 in early September.
According to the State Public Health Service, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to about 8,700 per day on Monday. This is approaching the peak that Georgia saw in infection numbers in early January and early September.
The share of positive molecular PCR tests reached a record high of nearly 31% on Monday. In the last two weeks, enough positive tests have been recorded to account for more than 1% of all residents in the entire Metro Atlanta region of 19 counties. This is 2.5 times the percentage of positive tests performed in 140 other counties in Georgia during the same period.
A crash is seen in the emergency room in the Atlanta area. According to state data, as of Monday night, 21 Atlanta emergency departments were refusing ambulances, but only 10 ERs in hospitals caring for adults received ambulances. rice field. Among those who refused emergency medical transport were three of the region’s four major hospital systems, the Emory, Piedmont, and Northside major hospitals.
Authorities are not detaining the emergency room, but instead urging people who need the test to find a test site or pharmacy.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, director of infection prevention at the Wellstar Health System at 10 hospitals, said the infection spreads and symptoms appear at least as fast as the delta type, and perhaps earlier.
“Hospitalization isn’t rising as fast as it was before,” said Branstetter. “But hospitalizations are a delay from the new diagnosis of infectious diseases, so we may start to see more hospitalizations next week or so, but we hope they don’t have the same exponential proportions.
Branstetter said there is “potential” beyond the hospital’s capacity, especially when health care workers get sick.
“Currently, there is an increase among healthcare providers,” he said. “Therefore, it may even limit the number of healthcare professionals who can provide medical care.”
Branstetter also said he was worried about the limited supply of effective monoclonal antibodies that were a useful treatment during the delta wave. He and other officials said vaccination and booster shots are still the most effective way to prevent serious illness.
As of Monday, Catherine Watson, a spokesman for the Northside System at five hospitals, said COVID-19 patients make up 25% of the system’s total adult inpatient population.
According to Watson, the hospital continues to control the number of beds.
“We expect the growth to continue, but we still don’t know what the full impact will be on the inpatient census,” Watson said.
The number of deaths is also on the rise, and now averages more than 20 people a day. According to the number of states, more than 31,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia.
According to state data, in hospital districts, including the Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, and Pauling counties, nearly a quarter of all patients on Monday were COVID-19 patients.
In the overwhelming demand for COVID testing, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomy confirm that they are using a valid testing center and are not overcharged. Warned people.
“Incorrect information from unapproved COVID tests can lead to people who do not follow quarantine and quarantine protocols, leading to further viral infections and serious or life-threatening illnesses,” Toomey said in a statement. I did.
They also warn against door-to-door visits and accepting services from people approaching others on the street, and if someone tries to charge a face-to-face test fee, it could be a sign of fraud. Said.
Georgians can find some test sites at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtestingHowever, the list may not include many private test sites.
Mr. Kerr said his office is aware of reports of test overcharges and is urging consumers to report potential price cuts. Consumer.ga.gov Or call 404-651-8600.
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/12/covid-19-infections-soar-in-atlanta-area-hospitals-fill-up.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]