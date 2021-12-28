COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the Atlanta region.The hospital fills up

The COVID-19 Omicron wave is rapidly boosting the number of patients infected with the virus in Georgia hospitals, especially in the Atlanta area.

The number of patients hospitalized throughout the state for the virus increased by more than 50% in a week and exceeded 1,900 on Monday. This is the highest number since mid-October, when the number of cases was still declining after reaching a state record of over 6,000 in early September.

According to the State Public Health Service, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to about 8,700 per day on Monday. This is approaching the peak that Georgia saw in infection numbers in early January and early September.

The share of positive molecular PCR tests reached a record high of nearly 31% on Monday. In the last two weeks, enough positive tests have been recorded to account for more than 1% of all residents in the entire Metro Atlanta region of 19 counties. This is 2.5 times the percentage of positive tests performed in 140 other counties in Georgia during the same period.

A crash is seen in the emergency room in the Atlanta area. According to state data, as of Monday night, 21 Atlanta emergency departments were refusing ambulances, but only 10 ERs in hospitals caring for adults received ambulances. rice field. Among those who refused emergency medical transport were three of the region’s four major hospital systems, the Emory, Piedmont, and Northside major hospitals.

Authorities are not detaining the emergency room, but instead urging people who need the test to find a test site or pharmacy.

Dr. Danny Branstetter, director of infection prevention at the Wellstar Health System at 10 hospitals, said the infection spreads and symptoms appear at least as fast as the delta type, and perhaps earlier.

“Hospitalization isn’t rising as fast as it was before,” said Branstetter. “But hospitalizations are a delay from the new diagnosis of infectious diseases, so we may start to see more hospitalizations next week or so, but we hope they don’t have the same exponential proportions.

Branstetter said there is “potential” beyond the hospital’s capacity, especially when health care workers get sick.

“Currently, there is an increase among healthcare providers,” he said. “Therefore, it may even limit the number of healthcare professionals who can provide medical care.”

Branstetter also said he was worried about the limited supply of effective monoclonal antibodies that were a useful treatment during the delta wave. He and other officials said vaccination and booster shots are still the most effective way to prevent serious illness.

As of Monday, Catherine Watson, a spokesman for the Northside System at five hospitals, said COVID-19 patients make up 25% of the system’s total adult inpatient population.

According to Watson, the hospital continues to control the number of beds.

“We expect the growth to continue, but we still don’t know what the full impact will be on the inpatient census,” Watson said.

The number of deaths is also on the rise, and now averages more than 20 people a day. According to the number of states, more than 31,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia.

According to state data, in hospital districts, including the Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, and Pauling counties, nearly a quarter of all patients on Monday were COVID-19 patients.

In the overwhelming demand for COVID testing, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomy confirm that they are using a valid testing center and are not overcharged. Warned people.

“Incorrect information from unapproved COVID tests can lead to people who do not follow quarantine and quarantine protocols, leading to further viral infections and serious or life-threatening illnesses,” Toomey said in a statement. I did.

They also warn against door-to-door visits and accepting services from people approaching others on the street, and if someone tries to charge a face-to-face test fee, it could be a sign of fraud. Said.

Georgians can find some test sites at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtestingHowever, the list may not include many private test sites.

Mr. Kerr said his office is aware of reports of test overcharges and is urging consumers to report potential price cuts. Consumer.ga.gov Or call 404-651-8600.