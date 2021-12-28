This week, Ross County’s COVID cases increased by 299 and deaths increased by two.

The week ending on Sunday saw a surge in new coronavirus cases in Ohio, with 84,768 cases reported, an increase of 29%. Last week there were 65,729 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranks sixth among the fastest-spreading states of the coronavirus per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 47% from the previous week, with 1,388,833 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 6.1% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 26 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Christmas has greatly confused who took the test, how many were tested, which labs are running, and whether government agencies reported on time. Some cases and deaths that would have been reported last week may be reported next week, and the New Year itself will suspend testing and reporting. As a result, weekly comparisons are distorted and these numbers are unreliable, even if they are accurate to what the state reports.

Ross County reported 299 cases and two deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 360 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 12,810 cases and 236 deaths have been reported.

Pike County reported 94 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 105 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 4,970 cases and 81 deaths have been reported.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Kaiyahoga County, with 1,835 cases per 100,000 people per week. 1,360 Lake County. And Lorraine County was 1,314. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added to 22,663 cases in Kaiyahoga County. Franklin County, 8,368 cases. Summit County has 6,377 people. Weekly cases increased in 39 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were in the Kaiyahoga, Franklin and Summit counties.

Ohio ranks 43rd in the state in terms of the proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once, with 60.1% of the population being vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 72.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Thursday, Ohio reported an additional 360,070 vaccinations, including 49,540 initial doses. Last week, the state received 385,683 vaccinations, including 57,336 initial doses. Overall, Ohio reported a total dose of 15,679,874 doses.

Throughout Ohio, cases decreased in 47 counties, the most in Licking counties, from 1,515 cases a week ago to 796 cases. In Clermont County, 1,433 to 803 cases. In Hamilton County, there were 4,381 to 3,858 cases.

In Ohio, 443 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 46 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,931,908 people have been positive for coronavirus and 28,720 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 52,280,854 are positive and 816,609 are dead.

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalization flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, December 26th.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 6,296

The week before: 6,388

4 weeks ago: 5,152

COVID patients who may be hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 99,084

The week before: 90,677

4 weeks ago: 76,315

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 29 states received more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, a USA TODAY analysis of US health and welfare data shows.

