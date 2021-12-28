Ministry of Health Discovers COVID Omicron Mutant in Missouri Wastewater





The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has found Omicron variants in wastewater samples from across Missouri, including Springfield and other parts of southwestern Missouri. Sequencing tests confirmed the first presence of the Omicron variant in Missouri from two sets of sewer samples collected in Jackson County and Buchanan County on December 7-8. However, the Springfield results are from a sample taken on December 20th. According to DHSS, Omicron variants are “probably present in the population” of the area contained in the wastewater sample. “A powerful program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewer sampling provides reliable information about the presence of the virus and its variants,” DHSS director Donald Cauê Cecilio said in a statement. .. Weekly, we are already facing the threat of delta mutations and an increasing number of cases of influenza, so we will make individual testing of COVID-19, vaccination, and other mitigation actions more important. “ more:The Ministry of Health says they will be tested for COVID after vacation more:Springfield Public School set a record for 2021 due to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. More than half of the samples taken on 20 December were tested positive for the Omicron variant. Other areas that tested positive include three Kansas City facilities (Blue River, Westside, Birmingham) and seven St. Louis facilities (Remei, Grand Glaize, Cold Water Creek, Vissel Point, Fenton, Lower Melamek, Missouri). River), includes 5 St. Louis. Charles County Facilities (St. Peters Spencer Creek, Ducket Creek Sewer District WWTF # 1, Ducket Creek Sewer District WWTF # 2, O’Fallon, Wentzville), Branson (Cooplin Creek and Compton Drive), Interim Salin Creek Area, Southeast Troy Department, Farmington East, Perryville South East, Colombia, St. Joseph, Asserton, Cape Girard, Nixa, Westplanes, Washington, Oak Grove, Crystal City, Joplin Key Creek. Sequence test results for wastewater samples are updated weekly. State COVID-19 Sewerage Monitoring Story Map. The online map will be updated with the latest variant data on December 28th. The first confirmed case of Omicron variant in Missouri Discovered earlier this month in St. Louis. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are no confirmed variants in Greene County, but we are still awaiting state sequencing trials of people recently infected with COVID-19 in the area. “We sent samples for the sequence, and we are waiting for those results to make sure there are residents of Green County who have Omicron,” said a heath spokesman. Aaron Shecola said. The news begins with the CDC shortening the recommended quarantine and quarantine period for those who test positive for either form of COVID-19. According to the new guidelines, it is recommended that people infected with the virus be quarantined for only 5 days if they are asymptomatic at the time. The previous recommendation was 10 days of quarantine. “This change is motivated by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections occur early in the disease, generally 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms. Test positive. Should be isolated for 5 days, and if asymptomatic at that time, if the mask can be continued for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others, it may leave isolation. ” Read the CDC Tuesday statement. In addition, the CDC has updated the recommended quarantine period for people infected with COVID-19. For those who have not been vaccinated, or who have been boosted for more than 6 months (or more than 2 months after J & J vaccination) since the second mRNA dose, the CDC is currently quarantined for 5 days. , We recommend using a strict mask for the next 5 days. .. Individuals who receive a booster shot do not need to be quarantined after exposure, but must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure. “Omicron variants can spread rapidly and affect every aspect of our society. The latest recommendations for CDC quarantine and quarantine are provided by virus epidemics and vaccinations and boost immunization. We balance what we know about protection, “said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. Prevention is our best option. Wear masks in public indoor environments that are vaccinated, boosted, and highly infected in the community, and take tests before gathering. “

