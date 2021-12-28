Smoking cessation Vapes score 1





According to government survey data, some smokers who said they had no plans to quit smoking would quit smoking after smoking an e-cigarette. Followed up among daily smokers for up to 5 years-at the time of study enrollment they reported that they intended to continue smoking and did not use e-cigarettes-of those who started using e-cigarettes daily 28% subsequently discontinued regular cigarettes (95% CI 15.2% -45.9%) and 5.8% quit smoking rates (95% CI 4.7% -7.2%) for those who have never used nicotine vapor-breathing products. ), Dr. Karin A. Kasza of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center reported Buffalo, New York, and JAMA network open.. A similar pattern was seen as a result of quitting daily smoking (ie, continuing to smoke instead of daily), with approximately 46% of those who smoked e-cigarettes becoming intermittent smokers and smoking avoiding e-cigarettes. 10% of people use cigarettes during follow-up. “These findings support the consideration of smokers who do not plan to quit smoking in assessing the potential risk-benefit of e-cigarettes for quitting smoking in the population,” Kasza and colleagues conclude. This study used data funded by NIH Tobacco and Health Population Assessment (PATH) Study From 2014 to 2019, participants were interviewed many times. However, in particular, only 2.4% of survey participants decided to start using e-cigarettes daily after participation. Another 6.2% used them more irregularly, and that group did not show a significantly higher rate of complete cessation or non-daily smoking than the group that did not use Ark products. Therefore, while this study shows that e-cigarettes may help quit smoking, it is also further evidence that the majority of smokers who plan to continue smoking do just that. Details of the study Kasza et al. Focused on PATH participants who smoked daily and did not use e-cigarettes at all when they participated in the study. A total of 1,600 participants qualified and provided a total of 2,489 serial data points. The PATH was designed to represent the entire population by age and other key demographic features. Responses were weighted to reflect population criteria as of 2013-2014 to account for follow-up losses and uneven response rates over time. Participants completed a virtual computer interview with four consecutive waves ending in November 2019. By that time, 908 of the original 1,600 had become untraceable. One of the survey questions was “Are you planning to quit (cigarette / cigarette) forever?” “Are you using (e-cigarette) now?” And follow-up options on frequency (every day, a few days, never). Two questions about smoking over the past year and now, including frequency. Researchers performed a sensitivity analysis except for a few respondents who missed the third interview but returned to the fourth interview. The results were very similar to the results of the primary analysis. This was not a randomized trial, and the possibility of unmeasured confounding was very high, as participants decided whether to start using e-cigarettes themselves. The authors also stated that they did not consider changes in “smoking cessation intentions” over time, and whether such changes were associated with actual smoking cessation rates. This study relied entirely on participants’ self-reports on smoking habits and the use of e-cigarettes. Finally, Kasza et al. Did not identify the number of participants who later quit smoking or said they quit smoking again after the first recurrence. John Gieber He was the editor-in-chief from 2014 to 2021. He is currently a regular contributor. Disclosure This study was funded by a US government agency. One co-author reportedly served as an expert witness in litigation against the tobacco industry and as a consultant to Pfizer, a manufacturer of smoking cessation drugs. Another co-author also reported relationships with Pfizer and other nonprofits. Enable JavaScript and Comments using Disqus.

