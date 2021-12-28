How inadequate the CDC’s new COVID guidance, according to local experts



New guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Reduces the previously recommended quarantine period for asymptomatic COVID-positive individuals Faced with criticism from key local health professionals.

On Monday, the CDC announced that it recommends quarantine for 5 days for asymptomatic individuals who test positive for coronavirus.

“This change is motivated by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections occur early in the disease, generally 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms,” CDC said. Says.and statement.. “Therefore, those who test positive should be quarantined for 5 days. If they are asymptomatic at that time, they may continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others. If possible, you can leave the quarantine. “

However, some physicians and immunologists have raised concerns that the CDC guidelines are not sufficiently advanced to ensure that infected individuals do not spread the virus after the quarantine period.

Boston-based immunologist and epidemiologist Advocating the need for rapid antigen testing throughout the pandemicThe CDC’s call to halve quarantine time without the need for negative test results is “reckless.”

“I’m 100% to get people to stop quarantining early. Heck I officially recommended to the CDC in May 2020, [the Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases] In April 2020, “Mina wrote. Twitter thread Monday evening. “But it has always been a negative test. What the hell are you doing here?”

According to Mina, he is particularly problematic with the CDC’s reasoning that viral infections “generally occur 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms.”

Mina writes that these observations were made before the Omicron variant became the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.

“It’s clear that things have changed today. People are testing faster because of the early onset of symptoms. It’s been less than two days since the infection,” Mina wrote. “So now people stay positive even longer after testing for positives, because they were previously found to be positive.

“And positive doesn’t mean PCR (test) positive,” Mina added. “I mean that the rapid antigen test is positive for a few days longer. Often 10 days or more. That is, it is worth noting to leave quarantine regardless of whether the antigen test is positive or not. To do.”

Mina further states that those who have been confirmed positive for five days are, in his view, “one of the individuals at greatest risk of future spread in society.”

“The most painful thing for me is that not needing a (negative) rapid test to leave quarantine is probably related to the perception that there isn’t enough rapid test in the United States ….. itself. Is obviously a big problem, but it’s easy to change, “Mina wrote. “We can take the test. We can. Many countries have more than these.”

Mina is not the only criticism. Bill Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard University’s Department of Epidemiology and a faculty member at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, weighed immediately on Monday night.

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and professor of emergency medicine at Brown University, On her own Twitter thread, “The data show the extent of infectivity.” Requesting a rapid negative test to end the quarantine would be “much, much, much safer,” she wrote.

Lanny also decided to change the recommendations to the fact that the spread of Omicron is already so prevalent that longer isolation periods could close the economy as more people get sick. I think it is due.

“I think it’s at least partly due to employer pressure,” Lanny said. Said Monday’s CNN Jacques Tapper. “Listen, I spent the day in the emergency department today. I have 6 doctors in my group … I’m sick of COVID. Of course everything is vaccinated and most of us None of them are serious illnesses, as they are boosted. Getting them out in 10 and 5 days is a really big difference for my healthcare system.

“And that applies not only to healthcare systems, but also to airlines … restaurants and schools,” she added. “So, more often, there is a lot of pressure to try to shorten that quarantine period if possible.”

In particular, Ranney said the good news for vaccinated people is that if asymptomatic, there is “increasing evidence” that they are not infectious after 5 days.

“We should be allowed to go back to society, go back to work, go back to school, go back to play,” Lanny said.

However, the data for unvaccinated individuals are less clear, she said.

The CDC “is like extrapolating from what is increasingly seen, from vaccinated to unvaccinated,” Ranney said.

“They warn me that after these five days, you should still be wearing a mask, even if you are in public, but you and I are both unvaccinated. I know how often people are currently wearing masks in public, “Ranny said. “So I’m a little nervous about that part of the recommendation.”

Overall, Ranney said he was happy to see the CDC according to science and update recommendations as researchers and doctors learned more about the virus, but that’s okay.

“I hope this was done in a way that rewards the vaccinated and does not endanger the rest of us,” she said.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said the combination of a five-day quarantine period and a negative antigen test. “Reasonable and cautious approach”.

Following news from the CDC on Tuesday, Jha argued that the new guidelines were also “reasonable,” but he said he would also need a negative test if the decision was up to him. Joined a fellow chorus of.

well, twitterAlso requires different guidelines than those who have been vaccinated, that is, those who have not been vaccinated, and therefore need different guidelines than those who have not been vaccinated, and those who terminate isolation are more likely. He wrote that he needed to wear a high quality mask.

“So why are the CDC guidelines still reasonable? Because if you really do what the CDC says, you’re asymptomatic and you’ll have to wear a mask for another five days,” Jha wrote. I am. “And if people actually follow the guidelines, I can’t come up with how unreasonable they are.”

A criticism of the guidance wrote: “People … will not stop quarantining or not wear a mask after five days, even if they have symptoms.”

“Yes, that will happen to some people,” he wrote. “But short separations mean lower test / separation barriers and motivate others to test.”

Jha focuses on when the CDC changes are most contagious, while eliminating “unnecessary constraints on people” and encouraging more people to test and isolate themselves. Said that.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if they could add tests, better mask guidance, etc.? Yeah,” he wrote. “But it’s still a step in the right direction.”

