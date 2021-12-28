Do you have a cold, flu, or Covid-19?How to tell the difference





All illnesses share similar symptoms and it can be difficult to distinguish the cause of exposure to the weather.

“The important thing to remember is that vaccines are like calling the immune system to” keep an eye “. Therefore, with each additional vaccine added, the ability to identify, target, and destroy the virus is much higher. “El-Sayed said. “If you are vaccinated, it makes sense that the symptoms you will experience are milder.”

But that doesn’t mean that infectious diseases shouldn’t be taken seriously, especially when considering the risks of the overwhelming health care system, he added.

“Just because the individual risk of severe illness may be low does not mean that Omicron does not pose a real risk at the social level,” he said. “Even a small percentage of a relatively large number can be a relatively large number.” Many Covid-19 infections can look like a cold or the flu. The best way to know is to have a test, said Dr. Sarah Ash Combs, the doctor in charge of the child’s national health system. “It’s short to take the test, but I think it’s really hard to tell right now,” Combs said. “We need to treat cold-like symptoms in almost the same bucket as Covid-19.” What symptoms to look for Early signs of colds, flu, and Covid-19 tend to be similar, El-Sayed said. Both Covid-19 and the flu often cause symptoms such as fever, malaise, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath, vomiting or diarrhea. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Covid-19 infections can often be distinguished by the associated headache and dry cough. According to Elsaid, loss of taste and smell, which was the number one warning sign for Covid-19 infection, is less prevalent than other variants, but is still a possible symptom. “It’s time you really should see a doctor, especially for those who are experiencing severe chest pain with an aggravated dry cough,” he warned. The most important factor to consider is exposure. “If you start to feel any of these symptoms, it’s worth asking. Is anyone I’ve contacted infected with Covid? It’s also worth quarantining and getting a quick test,” he said. I advised. Even if you haven’t felt any symptoms yet, you may need to be careful if you are around someone who tests positive for Covid-19. “Given that the Omicron variants are as widespread as wildfires, I think it’s worth strongly doubting that they may be Covid,” Elsaid added. When to test Covid-19 In many cases, it is advisable to test to address the suspicion of Covid-19, but testing makes a difference. If you’re feeling symptoms, it’s time to take the test, El-Sayed said. For those who have been exposed but have no symptoms, he explained that the virus may not be well developed to appear in rapid tests. According to the CDC, in such cases it is best to wait 5 days after exposure before testing and continuing to monitor. “Being tested negative doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not Covid,” El-Sayed said. “The best approach is to test again within 12 to 24 hours of testing. If you have two negatives, you can be confident that this is not the case.” He said it’s always a good idea to quarantine while fighting a viral illness, whether it’s a Covid-19 or a common cold. It becomes even more important as the risk of spread increases with Covid-19. What to do if your child starts sniffing The United States is in need of treatment for colds and the flu to return to school after winter vacation. According to Combs, the symptoms are the same as Covid-19. When a family comes to the emergency room with a child who has snuffs and a sore throat and asks what it is, she is honest: she cannot know for sure without a test, and Combs said. She said that children experience Omicron like adults, and the symptoms are much more widespread and often as mild as a cold. According to Combs, getting a flu shot for a child is important to reduce the chance of adding another virus to the mix. Children under the age of 5 are still awaiting vaccination from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but older children may be vaccinated to reduce the risk of spread and serious illness. I can do it. When they return to the school environment, testing will be essential to protect them from outbreaks, Combs said. “If you really want to be careful, if you’re looking at a kid returning to school, I think the only way I really know is to take that test. “Combs said. The good news is that children know how to manage infections when they return to school, Combs said. Protocols such as masking, disinfection, distance, and reducing indoor gatherings are still widespread when it is not clear if your child has been exposed or if their examination is still pending. She added that it is believed to be effective in reducing it. And El-Sayed warned, knowing that advice could evolve over time. “It’s changing rapidly. We’re learning more,” he said. “Omicone is a variant we only know about a month.”

